Stan Johns
3d ago

Who cares , France did the same in WWII . Sat back and waited for the rest of the world to save them from Hitler !

TheNativesRemain
2d ago

Wow, he would allow an evil human destroy the world while sitting back and watching? So you go out without a fight? France might want to rethink who they want to lead. Kind of scary to know your leader won’t fight to protect its people or world. You’re basically surrendering—- would France even be a country if it wasn’t for the world protecting up for them?

James Allan
1d ago

So, is he representing all of people of France or his personal opinion? Sending that message to Putin is being a traitor to NATO and the US ! All will not forget this betrayal!!

