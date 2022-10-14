Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in more than 600 communities, including the Las Vegas Ballpark. Our very own News 3 Tiffany Lane hosted the local gathering in a nationwide commitment to ending Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's impacts nearly six million people in the U.S.
news3lv.com
Free mammograms, health screenings during upcoming health fair event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're in need of a mammogram, now's your chance. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, mammograms and other health screenings will be provided regardless of insurance coverage or economic status. It's part of the Anthem 'Mammo-Rama Extravaganza' and Family Health Fair. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
BIG BOYS TOYS convention returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The BIG BOYS TOYS convention returned to Las Vegas this weekend. The innovation and luxury lifestyle expo displays the world's most innovative products and services from an amazing lineup of global manufacturers. The convention was held inside the Las Vegas Convention Center in partnership with...
news3lv.com
Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
news3lv.com
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
news3lv.com
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
news3lv.com
SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
news3lv.com
Green Our Planet to host student-run farmers market
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Green Our Planet is hosting the largest student-run farmers market in the nation. The farmers market will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center. Green Our Planet runs the largest school garden program in...
news3lv.com
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
news3lv.com
Nye County Animal Shelter's longest resident still looking for forever home
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nye County Animal Shelter continues to look for a loving home for its oldest resident, who will mark one year at the shelter on Halloween. According to the shelter, Scooby is a high-energy dog but has been living primarily in a kennel for almost a year.
news3lv.com
Petition to reinstate Centennial High principal continues to garner signatures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now more than 2,500 signatures in an effort to bring back the principal at a northwest valley high school. Emails continue to come in from the community regarding Keith Wipperman. The messages claim that he was removed as principal of Centennial High School...
news3lv.com
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
news3lv.com
Homes For Our Troops to build custom home for local veteran
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Homes For Our Troops kicked off the start of a specially adapted custom home for Army Specialist Blaine Sullivan on Saturday. On Nov. 22, 2010, while carrying an injured comrade in Sangin, Afghanistan, SPC Sullivan was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg and severe damage to his right arm.
news3lv.com
Local woman arrested after attacking man, police officer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked a man and an officer during a dispute earlier this month. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4, near Washington Ave and Rancho Drive. Officers were dispatched to the area following reports of a woman,...
news3lv.com
Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer had prior assault arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas police officer on Thursday had a prior arrest for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during an altercation in 2020. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder in...
news3lv.com
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
news3lv.com
LVMPD releases name of second officer involved in shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released the name of the second officer involved in Thursday's deadly shooting. Officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2017, was identified as the other officer involved in the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 9:15 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Ernest Dickerson has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from a Las Vegas neighborhood. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
news3lv.com
Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer makes first court appearance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 24-year-old man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer made his first court appearance Friday morning. Tyson Hampton was ordered to remain held without bail at Clark County Detention Center. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18. Hampton is accused...
