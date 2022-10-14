ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in more than 600 communities, including the Las Vegas Ballpark. Our very own News 3 Tiffany Lane hosted the local gathering in a nationwide commitment to ending Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's impacts nearly six million people in the U.S.
BIG BOYS TOYS convention returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The BIG BOYS TOYS convention returned to Las Vegas this weekend. The innovation and luxury lifestyle expo displays the world's most innovative products and services from an amazing lineup of global manufacturers. The convention was held inside the Las Vegas Convention Center in partnership with...
Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
Green Our Planet to host student-run farmers market

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Green Our Planet is hosting the largest student-run farmers market in the nation. The farmers market will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center. Green Our Planet runs the largest school garden program in...
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
Homes For Our Troops to build custom home for local veteran

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Homes For Our Troops kicked off the start of a specially adapted custom home for Army Specialist Blaine Sullivan on Saturday. On Nov. 22, 2010, while carrying an injured comrade in Sangin, Afghanistan, SPC Sullivan was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg and severe damage to his right arm.
Local woman arrested after attacking man, police officer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked a man and an officer during a dispute earlier this month. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4, near Washington Ave and Rancho Drive. Officers were dispatched to the area following reports of a woman,...
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 9:15 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Ernest Dickerson has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from a Las Vegas neighborhood. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say...
North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
