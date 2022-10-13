ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 1

Ann Clark
2d ago

The entire premise is flawed. You don't know the quality of education from comments from students. The quality can be seen from honest assessments from employers. I can think I'm smart and I learned something, but I may be wrong.

Reply
3
Related
ZDNet

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
COLLEGES
Parents Magazine

Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School

It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
WASHINGTON, DC
wonkhe.com

The four foundations of belonging at university

The concept of belonging is notoriously hard to define. Despite ‘belonging’ being the buzzword in universities – and known to contribute to student success -there has been relatively little insight at a sector-wide level. Covid-19 dialled up the barriers to creating student belonging, and as the country emerged from the lockdown restrictions, it became clear that re-engaging students would be a significant challenge.
EDUCATION
itechpost.com

Contextualized Learning With Instructional Design

Instructional design is the method of designing learning resources that improve learning productivity, efficiency, and attractiveness. It uses the domain understanding of psychology, education, and verbal ability to produce detailed guidelines that are concurrently efficient and meaningful. You can find more information about instructional training design as a whole here.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Carnegie Learning Triples High-Dosage Tutoring Team

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Carnegie Learning, a leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions, today announced the company has tripled the number of certified math and ELA instructors to the national tutoring team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005951/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Mercedes Beras-Goico, Wharton School

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania / The Lauder Institute. “Optimistic and resilient Latina, passionate about empowering others through financial education.”. Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am a fierce indoor cycler, having completed nearly 500 SoulCycle classes and counting!. Undergraduate School and Major:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Parents Magazine

Afterschool Restraint Collapse Is a Reality for Many Black Kids

Much like adults, children of all ages are capable of experiencing fatigue from the demands and rigidity of their lives. Long school days paired with a child still developing coping skills for their emotions can cause their exhaustion to manifest in several ways. “After-school restraint collapse,” a term coined by...
EDUCATION
parentherald.com

Classroom Conflict: Solving Disagreements Between Students and Teachers

Kids have been back to school for more than a month now. For sure, they have slowly yet surely adjusted from the isolation the pandemic has caused to now being once again outside home and being surrounded with people at school. They have probably met new friends and reacquainted with their old ones, and together are learning new things.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy