Q My son, aged 39, became smitten with a Brazilian girl he met on Tinder. They talked for half a year, she said she loved him - and he went to South America to be with her for three months. Almost immediately (the first week!) she became pregnant. My son was delighted and full of plans for her to come to England to marry. He was even more overjoyed when their little boy was born. Then came postnatal depression and everything changed. She was critical and said hurtful things; she swung between being loving and hateful. She refused to put my son’s name on the birth certificate. A few months ago, he went to Brazil for two weeks to meet his child for the first time. He was allowed to see him twice but had to stay in a hotel. Every day he was told he could see his baby, then his girlfriend changed her mind. My son came home heartbroken. He’s been sending her nearly half his wages since the baby was born. Although she has sent him videos and photos, she has also ‘blocked’ him for periods. Recently she moved and refused to tell him her new address. She says if he doesn’t keep sending money she will cut off all contact. I love my son for being honourable and wanting to support his child, but it has become blackmail. He says he can’t give up on his son, even though he now thinks this woman is evil. What should I do?

