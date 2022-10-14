Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
How to TAP yourself happy
WHEN the head of the British Fashion Council wanted to help her team relax before they took on the challenge of organising London Fashion Week, she knew just the woman to call — ‘rapid tapping’ expert Poppy Delbridge. Tapping — also called psychological acupressure — is a...
mailplus.co.uk
‘He had seen me... It was going to happen again. Every last wonderful, dreadful part of it’
JOHN LE CARRÉ’S ex-mistress has written a sensational memoir in which she tells of their lovemaking in shockingly explicit detail. In yesterday’s The Mail on Sunday, Suleika Dawson recounted how their affair fizzled out. Today, in this final extract, she recalls meeting le Carré (real name David Cornwell) 14 years later and how they picked up where they left off . . .
mailplus.co.uk
From Cracker to Hagrid, he was a true giant of the screen
AS fans of Harry Potter and James Bond knew well, Robbie Coltrane could be a hero one minute and a villain the next. He was avuncular Hagrid, the lumbering giant gamekeeper at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, but also the unscrupulous ex-KGB agent and Mafia boss Valentin Zukovsky in two Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.
mailplus.co.uk
Why do friends ditch me and cut all ties after I have offered them help?
I WONDER if you can help. I am young, confident and successful with a happy home life, nice family and lovely husband. However, I keep choosing friends who are troubled. I’m asked to give all the help I can — then, once I’ve served my purpose, I get ditched.
mailplus.co.uk
Cainer — Your Stars
ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. YOU find yourself in less-than hospitable conditions. It’s as if you’re stuck in a quagmire — whichever way you move to try to escape, you’re sinking more deeply into other people’s problems. Aargh! You’ve got enough on your own plate. Dare I make a suggestion? Isn’t that a rope? And if you stretch out an arm, can’t you grab it and pull yourself to safety? You’re free to wallow, of course, but a solution is presenting itself. You can free yourself from unnecessary responsibility. In a time of celestial creativity, you can transform your life. Your forecast is packed with news. Call 0906 751 5601.
mailplus.co.uk
How can Harry take the Netflix dollar when they so cruelly exploit his own family?
I must confess I am not a huge fan of The Crown. I watched the first few series more out of professional duty than anything else, and found it irritatingly one dimensional, reductive and exhaustingly cliched, little more than a high-budget soap. Unlike other shows about the Royal Family, which either seek to satirise or stylise their existence, The Crown is mawkish and exploitative.
mailplus.co.uk
Caroline West-Meads
Q My son, aged 39, became smitten with a Brazilian girl he met on Tinder. They talked for half a year, she said she loved him - and he went to South America to be with her for three months. Almost immediately (the first week!) she became pregnant. My son was delighted and full of plans for her to come to England to marry. He was even more overjoyed when their little boy was born. Then came postnatal depression and everything changed. She was critical and said hurtful things; she swung between being loving and hateful. She refused to put my son’s name on the birth certificate. A few months ago, he went to Brazil for two weeks to meet his child for the first time. He was allowed to see him twice but had to stay in a hotel. Every day he was told he could see his baby, then his girlfriend changed her mind. My son came home heartbroken. He’s been sending her nearly half his wages since the baby was born. Although she has sent him videos and photos, she has also ‘blocked’ him for periods. Recently she moved and refused to tell him her new address. She says if he doesn’t keep sending money she will cut off all contact. I love my son for being honourable and wanting to support his child, but it has become blackmail. He says he can’t give up on his son, even though he now thinks this woman is evil. What should I do?
mailplus.co.uk
Angela Lansbury’s proudest role - rescuing her daughter from Charles Manson’s evil clutches
HER eyes seemed to be permanently twinkling, while her voice radiated a fireside cosiness. If any Hollywood star projected maternal warmth, it was Dame Angela Lansbury, who died this week aged 96. It’s almost unimaginable then to learn that in real life Dame Angela, that most comforting of presences, was...
Comments / 0