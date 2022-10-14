Read full article on original website
Related
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
PETS・
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sunken ship in River Thames has enough explosives to cause a Tsunami
When we imagine a shipwreck, one of the first thoughts that might come to our minds is the famous Titanic. Although one of the most popular ships to sink, it was not the only one. Numerous ships from cargo ships to wartime ships were sunken during the 1900s. Some harbored treasures, while some had remains of the unfortunate who were not able to escape their sinking fate. This ship, however, might have one of the most dangerous contents, that would devastate everything in its proximity.
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters
A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
PETS・
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Raising of Shackleton’s lost ship from under sea downplayed by discoverers
Those behind the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship have downplayed the prospect of raising it from under the sea.Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 and was lost until it was located by a mission vessel launched in February this year, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death.The Endurance22 Expedition director of exploration, Mensun Bound, had said he was planning to look more closely at the wreck and that raising it was being considered amid concerns it could eventually decay.However, on Friday afternoon, The...
477 whales die in New Zealand after 'heartbreaking' strandings on remote beaches
The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and lie about 500 miles east of New Zealand's main islands.
IFLScience
Holy Mola: World's Heaviest Bony Fish Is An Absolute Unit At 2,744kg
They say mighty oaks from little acorns grow, and never has this saying been more apt than for the lifecycle of giant molas. These epic slabs for fish start out their lives like marine popcorn and grow to gargantuan sizes. Now, one specimen has become the heaviest bony fish in the world, weighing in at a hefty 2,744 kilograms (6,050 pounds).
allthatsinteresting.com
Artificial Islands Around The British Isles May Have Once Been The Sites Of Ancient Parties
A new study suggests that ancient elites threw lavish parties on the crannogs surrounding Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and the Isle of Man to display their wealth and power. A new study published in the journal Antiquity offers evidence that ancient elites in regions around the British Isles may have hosted grand parties on small, man-made islands known as crannogs.
U.K.・
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
mailplus.co.uk
How did truck clock up 2,000 miles while it was at garage?
A COMPANY manager was left furious when his pick-up truck returned from being repaired with an extra 2,000 miles on the clock and hundreds of pounds of damage. Phil Chatburn’s Nissan Navara had travelled the equivalent of a journey to Istanbul or two thirds of the way to New York during an unexpected five-month spell at the garage.
CARS・
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Rare Sea Cucumber Lives Life Like a Jellyfish
The sea cucumber that lives like a jellyfish has been introduced. The Pelagothuria natatrix is a very uncommon species of sea cucumber that spends most of its life swimming and has a gelatinous body. Not a Jellyfish. A diaphanous species, which looks like a jellyfish but is something entirely different,...
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
mailplus.co.uk
Why NO woman should have to choose between heating and HRT this winter!
THRILLED as I am to be Chair of Menopause Mandate (the campaign group I formed earlier this year along with MP Carolyn Harris and a group of like-minded people), it’s tragic that there is still such a desperate need for change. We set it up with the core aim...
mailplus.co.uk
Revolving door at No. 10
■ WILL Mike Tindall really be the first member of the Royal Family to say: ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’?. IAN MACDONALD, Billericay, Essex. ■ IF THE Sunak/Remainer MPs succeed in their endeavours to change the Tory leadership, as they did with Boris, they will get a lesson on democracy at the next election.
mailplus.co.uk
Do your weekly shop with friends and benefit from bulk-buy bargains
BIG organisations manage to bring down costs by using their buying power to demand lower prices. And we can do this, too, by grouping together with friends, family and neighbours to bulk-buy everyday staples and beat down the price per unit. It’s expensive to buy in bulk on your own,...
Comments / 0