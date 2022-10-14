Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles
Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Shocked, Humiliated By Charles' First Photo as King, Source Claims
Earlier this week, the royal family debuted the first official photo of Charles as king of the United Kingdom. Charles and his queen consort, Camilla, were posed next to the Will and Kate, the new prince and princess of Wales. If there was any message behind the photo, it seemed...
Popculture
King Charles III Planning to Remove Prince Harry From Another Official Duty Amid Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
King Charles III is reportedly hoping to get a law changed so that his official stand-ins are required to be working members of the royal family. The current law on the books allows the first four adults in the line of succession to serve as Counsellors of State when the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties as head of state. This means Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could serve as Charles' stand-ins, but he is looking to change that, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
ohmymag.co.uk
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband is Princess Anne's daughter's godfather, here's how that happened
If you’re familiar with Netflix’s The Crown season three, you would know what this is all about. Apparently, Princess Anne was in a relationship with the Queen Consort’s ex-husband – Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married Captain Mark Phillips. While The Crown’s storyline is heavily dramatised, the fact that Princess Anne and Andrew Parker-Bowles dated is still true.
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’
A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
seventeen.com
King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style
Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
What Meghan Markle Uttered to a Royal Aide About Queen Elizabeth’s Flowers, According to a Lip Reader
A lip reader and body language analyst deciphered Meghan Markle's statement to a royal aide who asked to take flowers from her for Queen Elizabeth's tribute.
WFMZ-TV Online
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
Comments / 0