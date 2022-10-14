Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.

U.K. ・ 24 DAYS AGO