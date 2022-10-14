Read full article on original website
Families living in fear of young thugs led by a boy of just 11
TERRIFIED families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ - whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smash-ing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
In which Liz is berated by the Rock Star
Liz and Nic are taking themselves on a virtual trip to Paris this week - via the North York Moors and Albert Square! Liz is in trouble with the Rock Star after her antics in last week’s column, and the pair are totting up all the money Liz has ever spent on fashion - was really worth it?
‘He had seen me... It was going to happen again. Every last wonderful, dreadful part of it’
JOHN LE CARRÉ’S ex-mistress has written a sensational memoir in which she tells of their lovemaking in shockingly explicit detail. In yesterday’s The Mail on Sunday, Suleika Dawson recounted how their affair fizzled out. Today, in this final extract, she recalls meeting le Carré (real name David Cornwell) 14 years later and how they picked up where they left off . . .
How could Helen’s husband betray her so brutally?
AS anyone who has ever lost in love knows, breaking up is hard to do. This was only too clear when an apparently blind-sided Helen Skelton announced in April that she was ‘very sad to say’ she and her husband of eight years, Richie Myler were ‘no longer a couple’.
'House of the Dragon' star Eve Best hurt her back filming 'quite bonkers' dragon-riding scene and felt like 'a bag of bones'
"House of the Dragon" star Eve Best says she hurt her back while riding Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon in episode nine, "The Green Council."
Why do friends ditch me and cut all ties after I have offered them help?
I WONDER if you can help. I am young, confident and successful with a happy home life, nice family and lovely husband. However, I keep choosing friends who are troubled. I’m asked to give all the help I can — then, once I’ve served my purpose, I get ditched.
Childhood memories bubble up
I WAS interested to read about bubble cars being in production again as, sorting through some old photos last week, I came across this one. It was taken in the late 1950s and shows a neighbour, who was a health visitor, giving her son Roger (middle front), my brother Nigel Oates (front left) and two other boys, Graham and John (back row left to right), from our road a lift to school.
How to TAP yourself happy
WHEN the head of the British Fashion Council wanted to help her team relax before they took on the challenge of organising London Fashion Week, she knew just the woman to call — ‘rapid tapping’ expert Poppy Delbridge. Tapping — also called psychological acupressure — is a...
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
From Cracker to Hagrid, he was a true giant of the screen
AS fans of Harry Potter and James Bond knew well, Robbie Coltrane could be a hero one minute and a villain the next. He was avuncular Hagrid, the lumbering giant gamekeeper at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, but also the unscrupulous ex-KGB agent and Mafia boss Valentin Zukovsky in two Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
The middle-class eco-vandal who admits using lentils to deflate the tyres of 10 SUVs a night
A SMALL, female figure emerges from the shadows in the fading light and crouches beside a parked car. She swiftly takes a rucksack from her back, removes something from within and turns her attention to the wheel in front of her. Less than a minute passes before she moves towards the back of the vehicle, repeats the process and disappears.
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
Everyone’s talking about: Queen Margrethe II
She’s the 82-year-old Queen of Denmark, Europe’s longest-serving head of state and the world’s longest-reigning living monarch… unless you include the Sultan of Brunei. Let’s leave the Sultan out of this. I get muddled enough over the Scandi royals. Well, do try and keep up,...
She won’t say why, but claims MoS photo that’s haunted Duke for a decade is fake
IT is one of the most notorious pictures in the world - and one that has haunted the Royal who stands at its centre. Taken late in the evening of March 10, 2001, it shows Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts - now Giuffre - with Ghislaine Maxwell beaming to one side. The man behind the camera is disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Fury as Netflix refuses to back down in Crown storm
NETFLIX last night refused to add a disclaimer to The Crown amid a furious row over ‘malicious’ storylines. The hit show is to depict King Charles as a disloyal schemer who plotted against his own mother in a new series to be aired next month - nine weeks after the Queen’s death.
When HM missed LBJ
QUESTION Queen Elizabeth met every U.S. president during her reign except Lyndon B. Johnson. Was there a reason for this?. IT WAS a mixture of politics and scheduling. LBJ rarely visited Europe during his presidency (1963-69), which began after the assassination of JFK. He concentrated on Asia and Australasia in...
Shirley proves she DOES like women
SHIRLEY Ballas last night put paid to trolls’ claims that she is ‘anti-women’ by praising Fleur East, the singer she said she would have sent home from the dance-off last week. This time head judge Shirley gave Fleur, 34, nine out of ten for her Argentine Tango,...
Still milking it! Fury as Fortnum vandals hit top stores yet again
VEGAN extremists launched fresh attacks at upmarket grocery stores yesterday, grabbing milk off the shelves and pouring it over the floor and on meat counters. Fresh-faced activists from eco-group Animal Rebellion targeted Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Whole Foods, Waitrose and M&S stores, calling for a ‘plant-based future’. It...
