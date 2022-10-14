THERE is a part of me that feels rather sorry for Liz Truss. Not in the sense that she’s being unfairly criticised for her mistakes - on that front I have zero sympathy for her. She wanted this job, she knew what she was taking on, she made all those silly promises and stupid decisions, she refused to listen to anyone sensible, she surrounded herself with third-raters and she threw Kwasi Kwarteng under a bus for implementing her own policies.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO