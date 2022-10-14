IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO