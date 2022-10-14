Read full article on original website
How savers were rescued by might of the markets
IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut to income tax. In a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets, Hunt said he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced...
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
The American Jewish Committee also criticized Trump's post, calling it an attempt to lecture US Jews and "draw baseless judgments" about their relationship with Israel.
So who exactly is in charge of the country?
AFTER the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?
HER first 38 days in office have proved some of the most shambolic in British political history. But yesterday - Liz Truss’s 39th day in Downing Street - saw the chaos, confusion and flip-flopping reach extraordinary new extremes. To the astonishment of Westminster and beyond, she abandoned her flagship...
Putin’s nuclear face-off
VLADIMIR Putin has parked nuclear bombers on Europe’s doorstep days before a huge Nato exercise in which Britain will play a pivotal role. In a classic piece of Kremlin sabre-rattling, Moscow moved a fleet of 11 nuclear-capable jets more than 1,500 miles to the Arctic Circle. Deployed to the...
Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister
The Swedish parliament has elected Ulf Kristersson — the conservative Moderate Party leader — as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party
The idea Liz can lead us through the trials ahead is a fantasy. Her time in office is over
THE former Minister did his best. ‘Look, there’s a way she could still survive. If she makes more changes to the mini-Budget. Or completely rebuilds her team, you could…’ Then he stopped. ‘Actually, she’s finished. We’re not going to sit back and let her take the country and the party over the cliff.’
Indulgent infighting could topple Tories
WHO is in control of the listing ship that is the Tory Party as it heads for the political rocks? Yesterday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, insisted beleaguered Liz Truss was still firmly on the bridge. But that’s hard to square with him finishing the job of ripping up her...
Liz should be on Strictly with all these about-turns!
THIS month will forever stick in my mind as U-turn October. The month when Liz Truss’s haphazard and ailing Government lost its nerve and rowed back on most of the key measures in its September mini-Budget. Bold initiatives that we were told at the time by Chancellor of the...
Has a Chinese police network taken hold in Britain’s High Streets?
WEAVING through crowds to the hypnotic timbre of ceremonial drumming, brightly-coloured Chinese lion dancers descended on Glasgow last month to mark the ancient Chinese ‘Moon Festival’. Celebrating the autumn harvest, when the full moon is brightest, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren welcomed guest of honour Hou Danna, China’s...
Should the May Day bank holiday be moved?
THERE are many functions tied to May Day by tradition that have been commemorated for years. If the May Day bank holiday was delayed for the Coronation, it would also have a financial impact on businesses still struggling to recover from the impact of Covid. The Jack In The Green...
Is May in line for shock comeback?
BORIS Johnson may have a rival if it comes to an ousted Prime Minister returning to lead the Conservatives: Theresa May. Despite leading her party to a humiliating General Election result in 2017, Mrs May emerged last night as a potential ‘save the Tories’ replacement for Liz Truss.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv death toll rises after 28 Russian drones hit city, says mayor
At least three people killed after Russia launches further attacks on Kyiv early Monday morning
Plot to topple Truss this week
TORY MPs will try to oust Liz Truss this week, despite Downing Street warning that it could trigger a general election. Mutinous backbench MPs are pressing Tory shop steward Sir Graham Brady to tell the Prime Minister her time is up, or change party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership.
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
If things don’t change - and lightning fast - the day will come for the grown-ups in the Tory party to take charge...
THE day after Tory MPs ousted Boris Johnson from Downing Street, this newspaper asked on its front page: ‘What the hell have they done?’. Never has this despairing question seemed more prescient and more relevant than it is this morning. For months the Mail had argued that getting rid...
Recession looms as UK is compared to Greece
THE crisis facing Liz Truss and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deepened as a respected forecaster reversed predictions that the UK economy would grow next year. And a former Bank of England deputy governor piled on the pressure by saying the UK was financially ‘looking more like Italy and Greece’ after the bout of turmoil on financial markets sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
Biden breaks with protocol to pan Truss tax plans
JOE Biden has broken with diplomatic protocol to deliver a withering assessment of Liz Truss’s economic plans. The US President labelled the recent mini-Budget, much of which is now being undone, a ‘mistake’ and said the outcome was ‘predictable’. In the controversial intervention, Mr Biden...
Mini quits UK for China
PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.
