Read full article on original website
Related
Youngest Creeslough victim and her father ‘side by side’ in life and death
A five-year-old girl and her father who died together as they shopped for a birthday cake have been remembered “side by side” during their joint funeral service.Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest of the 10 victims of the service station explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal last week.Her father Robert Garwe had taken her to buy a birthday cake for her mother when they were caught in the blast on October 7.Father John Joe Duffy described Shauna and her father as “side by side in the shop”, adding that Mr Garwe “in that split second just wanting to help protect his...
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate
What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
Brother, do you love me? The cry for help that sparked a care-home rescue mission
They were just five words, separated by four tiny full stops and four spaces: “brother. do. you. love. me.” But when, in November 2020, that text from Reuben Coe, who was alone in his room in a care home in Dorset, arrived on the phone of his brother Manni in Andalusia there was little else he could do. Manni had to get him out.
Man's Response to Brother Marrying His Ex-Girlfriend Applauded
A family therapist spoke to Newsweek about the viral Reddit post, saying: "It will be difficult to go back to rebuild unity."
Blind date: ‘My trousers were a bit tight for such a warm night’
Good food, easy conversation, a belly laugh if possible. Absolute worst case would make my Edinburgh Fringe show for next year. All sorts of things, from theatre to therapy, education to cheese. Any awkward moments?. Not really, just an early panic that I’d turned up at the wrong restaurant (I...
pethelpful.com
Little Girl 'Steals' Neighborhood Cat and Mom's Response Is Priceless
We all know that kids say the darndest things, but we can't forget the crazy things they do, too. TikTok user and mom @breannalarson4 knows exactly how it is, but if you need some proof you should see what her daughter did. Luckily, Breanna posted a clip of the hilarity to her account, and TikTok is loving it!
PETS・
BBC
Ipswich Big Hoot owl sculptures raise £163k for hospice
An auction of 50 owl sculptures that featured in a town's summer art trail has raised £163,590 for charity. The 6ft-tall (2-metre) models were located across Ipswich as part of St Elizabeth Hospice's Big Hoot 2022. Owls were chosen as the charity has taken patients with progressive illnesses, and...
PETS・
Woman transforms jeans from size 8 to size 12 with clever TikTok trick
A resourceful TikTok user has shared a handy trick to help transform tight jeans into something more comfortable.In a video that has been viewed more than eight million times, Abby demonstrates how she was able to turn her snug size eight jeans into a size 12, with just a showerhead and ten minutes of free time.She hops into the shower fully clothed, aiming the water directly at her jeans until they were completely soaked, before stretching to loosen up the denim.After air-drying the trousers, she says she can feel a “huge difference”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
My local cafe has misidentified me as a Rachel and now I am trapped in a hilarious lie forever
One of the things that gets me through moving house – an ordeal I treat as an acute psychological punishment perpetrated against me specifically – is exploring a new neighbourhood’s food and beverage options. My girlfriend and I recently moved and No 1 on our list of priorities (before unpacking or sussing out the emergency exits) was to find our new Local Cafe.
mailplus.co.uk
How to TAP yourself happy
WHEN the head of the British Fashion Council wanted to help her team relax before they took on the challenge of organising London Fashion Week, she knew just the woman to call — ‘rapid tapping’ expert Poppy Delbridge. Tapping — also called psychological acupressure — is a...
Upworthy
Elderly man dances with wife in wheelchair in crowded market like no one's watching: 'True love'
Few things are as endearing as older couples still in love. Witnessing love endure for such a long time and flourish is not only warming for our gentle hearts but also very inspiring. It's also great motivation to work even harder on our own relationships. Sweet older couples serve as a gentle reminder that anything is achievable with enough effort, including amazing love stories spanning generations.
BBC
Redcar Regent Cinema: New venue to open on Friday after setbacks
Tickets have gone on sale for a new cinema which is due to open on Friday after being hit by setbacks. The opening of the Regent in Redcar, which replaced its 1920s-built predecessor, had to be delayed because a new operator could not be found. Its opening was again put...
msn.com
Celebrities with bizarre eating habits
Slide 1 of 54: When they aren't attending fancy parties with finger food trays or trying the latest gourmet sushi bar, what do celebrities eat? From weird quirks to disgusting treats, some of the biggest names in entertainment follow some of the oddest diets.Browse this list of famous people with bizarre eating habits.You may also like: Creepy prisons from history that'll give you the chills.
Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë and the truth about the ‘real-life Heathcliff’
When Emily Brontë published Wuthering Heights in 1847 under the pseudonym Ellis Bell, outraged Victorian critics deemed it savage, indecent and immoral. One described it as “a compound of vulgar depravity and unnatural horrors”. After Brontë’s death, when the novel began to find success, many were surprised...
BBC
Matt Goss bows out in Week Four of Strictly
The pop icon had overcome his shyness to make magic on the dance floor but sadly was sent home by the Judges. Matt Goss became the third contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as he faced Kym Marsh in the dreaded dance off. Both couples performed their routines again. Kym Marsh and her dance partner Graziano performed their Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings. Then Matt Goss and his dance partner Nadiya performed their Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.
mailplus.co.uk
Shirley proves she DOES like women
SHIRLEY Ballas last night put paid to trolls’ claims that she is ‘anti-women’ by praising Fleur East, the singer she said she would have sent home from the dance-off last week. This time head judge Shirley gave Fleur, 34, nine out of ten for her Argentine Tango,...
Comments / 0