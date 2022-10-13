ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)

While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney's Dating Advice to Her and How He Courted Amal (Exclusive)

George Clooney can add relationship therapist to his resume! On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is reunited with her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star for a full hour. ET spoke to Drew about the reunion, in which she got an impromptu therapy session from the Oscar winner, who just celebrated his 8-year anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney.
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Alum Monique Samuels Gives Update on Where Her Marriage Stands

Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly putting an end to any speculation that their relationship is over. On Sunday, People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac stars were ending their 10-year marriage. Then early Monday morning, Monique shared a video on her Instagram featuring her husband.

