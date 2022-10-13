Read full article on original website
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud and 'Real Housewives' Future (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice just loves, loves, loves, but more than two months after brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorgaskipped her wedding, it seems the siblings have yet to find some peace. When ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband, Louie...
Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)
While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors and Toya Bush-Harris Drama (Exclusive)
Trying to mend some fences! Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja is looking to move past the bad blood with Toya Bush-Harris. Anila spoke with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, and she opened up about trying to reach out to her co-star amid a particularly heated feud.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Leaves Daughter 'Heartbroken' After Accidentally Revealing Her Split From Kody
Christine Brown is devastated after making a major mistake on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After speaking with her ex, Kody Brown, earlier in the episode about telling their youngest daughter, Truely, about their split and Christine's plans to move to Utah, the co-parents agreed to wait to tell their 12-year-old together.
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney's Dating Advice to Her and How He Courted Amal (Exclusive)
George Clooney can add relationship therapist to his resume! On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is reunited with her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star for a full hour. ET spoke to Drew about the reunion, in which she got an impromptu therapy session from the Oscar winner, who just celebrated his 8-year anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney.
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Alum Monique Samuels Gives Update on Where Her Marriage Stands
Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly putting an end to any speculation that their relationship is over. On Sunday, People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac stars were ending their 10-year marriage. Then early Monday morning, Monique shared a video on her Instagram featuring her husband.
Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Wish List for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer is ready to hop into a nun's habit if she gets the call!. The Nope star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday, and opened up about Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about wanting Palmer to co-star with her in the planned Sister Act 3.
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
