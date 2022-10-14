Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
So who exactly is in charge of the country?
AFTER the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
mailplus.co.uk
MP’s ‘terror alert’ after stalker wins £100k on lottery
LABOUR MP Jess Phillips has revealed how she was warned that a man convicted of death threats against her could use a big lottery win to attack her from jail. She said that counter-terror police informed her that Rakeem Malik, 56, could try to mount an attack ‘against me while still in prison’, using his lottery winnings.
mailplus.co.uk
Indulgent infighting could topple Tories
WHO is in control of the listing ship that is the Tory Party as it heads for the political rocks? Yesterday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, insisted beleaguered Liz Truss was still firmly on the bridge. But that’s hard to square with him finishing the job of ripping up her...
mailplus.co.uk
‘He had seen me... It was going to happen again. Every last wonderful, dreadful part of it’
JOHN LE CARRÉ’S ex-mistress has written a sensational memoir in which she tells of their lovemaking in shockingly explicit detail. In yesterday’s The Mail on Sunday, Suleika Dawson recounted how their affair fizzled out. Today, in this final extract, she recalls meeting le Carré (real name David Cornwell) 14 years later and how they picked up where they left off . . .
mailplus.co.uk
If only Liz had taken Hunt’s wise advice...
JUST a few weeks ago, when his frontline political career seemed over, Jeremy Hunt (pictured) delivered some timely advice to the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. ‘The next election will not be about Partygate or the pandemic but how the new government tackles the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and a likely recession,’ the twice-defeated leadership candidate, who was overlooked by Truss for a place in her first Cabinet, wrote last month in his local constituency newspaper, the Farnham Herald.
mailplus.co.uk
The real problem with the Tories? They are still so hung up on Maggie
THERE is a part of me that feels rather sorry for Liz Truss. Not in the sense that she’s being unfairly criticised for her mistakes - on that front I have zero sympathy for her. She wanted this job, she knew what she was taking on, she made all those silly promises and stupid decisions, she refused to listen to anyone sensible, she surrounded herself with third-raters and she threw Kwasi Kwarteng under a bus for implementing her own policies.
mailplus.co.uk
Has a Chinese police network taken hold in Britain’s High Streets?
WEAVING through crowds to the hypnotic timbre of ceremonial drumming, brightly-coloured Chinese lion dancers descended on Glasgow last month to mark the ancient Chinese ‘Moon Festival’. Celebrating the autumn harvest, when the full moon is brightest, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren welcomed guest of honour Hou Danna, China’s...
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
mailplus.co.uk
Why NO woman should have to choose between heating and HRT this winter!
THRILLED as I am to be Chair of Menopause Mandate (the campaign group I formed earlier this year along with MP Carolyn Harris and a group of like-minded people), it’s tragic that there is still such a desperate need for change. We set it up with the core aim...
mailplus.co.uk
Is May in line for shock comeback?
BORIS Johnson may have a rival if it comes to an ousted Prime Minister returning to lead the Conservatives: Theresa May. Despite leading her party to a humiliating General Election result in 2017, Mrs May emerged last night as a potential ‘save the Tories’ replacement for Liz Truss.
mailplus.co.uk
Liz should be on Strictly with all these about-turns!
THIS month will forever stick in my mind as U-turn October. The month when Liz Truss’s haphazard and ailing Government lost its nerve and rowed back on most of the key measures in its September mini-Budget. Bold initiatives that we were told at the time by Chancellor of the...
mailplus.co.uk
He once foiled IRA bombers. Now could he unite warring Tory factions?
CLEAN skin’ is a description Ben Wallace, a military man who still wears his old brigade tie, will be very familiar with. Could he have imagined, though, that such an epithet might one day be applied to him, metaphorically at least?. His supporters might not have used the precise...
mailplus.co.uk
So when WILL they crack down on wrecker zealots?
THIS is the moment a furious black cab driver took on eco-activists who blocked a road in central London and prevented people from getting to hospital. Just Stop Oil unleashed yet another day of chaos yesterday, attacking a luxury car showroom with orange paint in Park Lane before sitting down in the road and stopping traffic.
mailplus.co.uk
Book: Mosquito Men is a thrilling and cinematic account of the bombing war
Mosquito Men: The Elite Pathfinders Of 627 Squadron. IN February 1945, some 2,000 British and US aircraft descended on the city of Dresden. Bomber Command had ordered 3,900 tons of explosive to be dropped on the rail and communication hub, and the devastation was terrifying, the largely wooden city centre burning so intensely that it sucked the oxygen from the atmosphere, asphyxiating those nearby. It is estimated 25,000 were killed, and the scale of the destruction prompted Churchill to question whether ‘increasing terror’ should be the aim of such attacks.
mailplus.co.uk
Just how low are supplies and how long will this last?
A :NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) likes to have six days of blood supplies on hand. But early last week, England’s stock of O negative (O-) blood fell to less than two days’ worth. Stocks of O+ blood fell almost as low. As the supplies, which are perishable,...
mailplus.co.uk
How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?
HER first 38 days in office have proved some of the most shambolic in British political history. But yesterday - Liz Truss’s 39th day in Downing Street - saw the chaos, confusion and flip-flopping reach extraordinary new extremes. To the astonishment of Westminster and beyond, she abandoned her flagship...
mailplus.co.uk
The middle-class eco-vandal who admits using lentils to deflate the tyres of 10 SUVs a night
A SMALL, female figure emerges from the shadows in the fading light and crouches beside a parked car. She swiftly takes a rucksack from her back, removes something from within and turns her attention to the wheel in front of her. Less than a minute passes before she moves towards the back of the vehicle, repeats the process and disappears.
mailplus.co.uk
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
mailplus.co.uk
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
mailplus.co.uk
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
