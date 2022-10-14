Read full article on original website
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas - minister
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Channel migrants: Smugglers claim boat shortages affecting crossings
Special correspondent, BBC South East and Political Reporter, BBC Radio Kent. People smuggling gangs in France claim there is a growing shortage of small boats to make the crossings, a BBC investigation has discovered. An undercover reporter was told it would cost up to £2,800 per person to reach the...
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
ISIS has been fighting to gain control of the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province, but some have died after being attacked by wild animals, the report says.
UN rebukes Finland for violating rights of its children held in Syria camps
Child rights committee says Helsinki must do more to repatriate those detained as relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Oil depot hit and on fire in Russia's Belgorod: governor
An oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine is on fire after being shelled on Saturday, the governor said, as strikes increases against the area. One of the shells hit the oil depot in the Belgorod region," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Spain broke law returning migrants to Morocco during deadly mass border crossing - ombudsman
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities failed to uphold domestic and international law in returning to Morocco nearly 500 migrants following a mass border crossing in which at least 23 people died, the country's civil rights ombudsman said in an interim report on Friday.
From shining shoes in Africa to a seat in Italy's parliament
ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines.
Sweden Democrats suspend official for insulting comments about Anne Frank
A Sweden Democrats official has been suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called the Jewish teenage diarist “immoral”, among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne Frank, who wrote a diary...
Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees
BERLIN (AP) — The German government pledged Tuesday to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year, mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also other countries such as Syria and Afghanistan. After...
No regrets: Unrepentant Angela Merkel defends her decision to rely on Russian gas
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has claimed she has “no regrets” about the energy policy her government took despite its reliance on Russia.Ms Merkel’s comments come as Germany and other European countries are trying to end their need for Russian oil and gas after Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine as part of what he calls a special military operation.The invasion has rocked European security and forced countries, including Germany, to seek alternative supplies of energy. The country has been warned of the possibility of power blackouts this winter, and Berlin has been scrambling to secure gas from other...
Mozambique jihadi violence spreads despite military effort
NANJUA, Mozambique (AP) — Fleeing beheadings, shootings, rapes and kidnappings, nearly 1 million people are displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. The 5-year wave of jihadi violence in Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 4,000 people and scuppered international investments worth billions of dollars. In a sprawl of dilapidated tents and thatched huts around Nanjua, a small town in the southern part of Cabo Delgado province, several hundred families are seeking safety from the violence. They say their conditions are bleak and food assistance is meager but they’re afraid to return home because of continuing violence by the rebels who are now going by the name Islamic State Mozambique Province. More than 1.000 miles south, however, government officials in the capital Maputo are saying the insurgency is under control and are encouraging the displaced to return to their homes and energy companies to resume their projects.
DHS To Let Thousands Of Qualifying Venezuelan Migrants Enter U.S.
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it’s establishing a new pathway for migrants fleeing Venezuela to legally resettle in the United States. The program, which mirrors a similar option for Ukrainian refugees, will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans to come live and work in the U.S. Migrants crossing the southern U.S. border will be sent back to Mexico, which has coordinated with the U.S. on this plan.
First British woman and her child repatriated to UK from Syrian camp
A British woman and her child have been repatriated from a Syrian camp, the first time an adult has been allowed to come back to the UK from detention since the end of the ground war against Islamic State. The Foreign Office said that British policy to those held in...
Somalia: Puntland state port is getting a revamp - this is key to its future
The port city of Bosaso, located at the north-eastern corner of Somalia, provides a striking example of the interlinkage between security and infrastructure. The city benefited from the civil war that ravaged the southern parts of Somalia in the 1990s and 2000s. It developed into a booming trade centre. But increased violence in Bosaso has negatively affected international trade in the last decade. Security improvements and the recovery of other ports in Somalia and Somaliland have provided alternatives.
India declines to disclose upcoming U.N. vote on Ukraine
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday.
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Civilian bloodbath warning as offensive escalates
Diplomats are warning of a civilian bloodbath in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray if rebels are pushed out of towns by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops. Tigray residents say food and medical supplies are running out as a massive offensive on the region intensifies. Cities are being carpet bombed, says Tedros...
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
