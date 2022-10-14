As North Korea moves closer to its first nuclear test in five years, one of the biggest worries for the U.S. and its allies might be a relatively small blast. Kim Jong Un has made clear he wants to build an arsenal of “tactical” nuclear weapons, meaning lower-yield bombs that could be used on the battlefield rather than on whole cities. First it must produce miniaturized warheads to fit on the expanding array of short-ranged ballistic missiles it has designed to threaten U.S. troops and their allies in Asia.

