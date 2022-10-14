Read full article on original website
CNBC
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
mailplus.co.uk
How savers were rescued by might of the markets
IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
msn.com
BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'
The silver lining to this year's 25% decline in the stock market is that there is less risk of a "lost decade" going forward, according to Bank of America. The bank's long-term valuation model points to annualized gains of 6% over the next decade. But the stock market isn't out...
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
US company provided tech to Russian missile-maker despite sanctions: Report
A U.S. firm supplied technology to a Russian missile company after 2014 despite sanctions levied by the United States, according to a new report.
Ray Dalio claims that the United States is heading for a 'perfect storm' of economic pain
According to billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, the U.S. economy's paradigm shift away from the era of low-interest rates and "free money" will be painful.
Donald Trump Golfs With the Saudis as Nation Snubs Joe Biden on World Stage
A golf course in New York run by Donald Trump's company will play host to a Saudi-backed golf tournament this week, the same day as Saudi Arabia announced it has rejected an appeal by the Biden administration to delay OPEC's recent decision to reduce oil production. The three-day women's Aramco...
Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out
Russia's budget surplus more than halved last month in a sign of the impact Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is having on his country's public finances. Preliminary data from Russia's Finance Ministry showed that the country's fiscal surplus shrank to 55 billion rubles ($860 million) in the first nine months of the year, down from 137 billion roubles ($2.15 billion), Bloomberg reported.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
ValueWalk
The Fed’s Challenge And Gold
As the economic slowdown deepens, the Fed’s challenges grow larger. It increases the risk of policy mistakes that could benefit gold. It was a tough year for the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank’s inflation forecasts were embarrassing. In December 2021, it projected the PCEPI inflation rate at 2.6%, while it soared to 6.8% through June.
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
rigzone.com
Energy Aspects Says Shale Oil Output Threatens to Peak in 2024
Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. — Don’t expect US shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
Yahoo!
There’s good news hidden’ in the current market turmoil
Stocks ended another volatile week lower with the S&P 500 declining 1.6%. The index set a closing low of 3,577.03 on Wednesday and an intraday low of 3,491.58 on Thursday. From its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56, the S&P is now down 25.2%. It is incredibly difficult to predict...
americanmilitarynews.com
Even a small nuclear test by North Korea would be a big US worry
As North Korea moves closer to its first nuclear test in five years, one of the biggest worries for the U.S. and its allies might be a relatively small blast. Kim Jong Un has made clear he wants to build an arsenal of “tactical” nuclear weapons, meaning lower-yield bombs that could be used on the battlefield rather than on whole cities. First it must produce miniaturized warheads to fit on the expanding array of short-ranged ballistic missiles it has designed to threaten U.S. troops and their allies in Asia.
UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut to income tax. In a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets, Hunt said he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced...
NASDAQ
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
