MP’s ‘terror alert’ after stalker wins £100k on lottery
LABOUR MP Jess Phillips has revealed how she was warned that a man convicted of death threats against her could use a big lottery win to attack her from jail. She said that counter-terror police informed her that Rakeem Malik, 56, could try to mount an attack ‘against me while still in prison’, using his lottery winnings.
Putin’s nuclear face-off
VLADIMIR Putin has parked nuclear bombers on Europe’s doorstep days before a huge Nato exercise in which Britain will play a pivotal role. In a classic piece of Kremlin sabre-rattling, Moscow moved a fleet of 11 nuclear-capable jets more than 1,500 miles to the Arctic Circle. Deployed to the...
So who exactly is in charge of the country?
AFTER the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
Indulgent infighting could topple Tories
WHO is in control of the listing ship that is the Tory Party as it heads for the political rocks? Yesterday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, insisted beleaguered Liz Truss was still firmly on the bridge. But that’s hard to square with him finishing the job of ripping up her...
Childhood memories bubble up
I WAS interested to read about bubble cars being in production again as, sorting through some old photos last week, I came across this one. It was taken in the late 1950s and shows a neighbour, who was a health visitor, giving her son Roger (middle front), my brother Nigel Oates (front left) and two other boys, Graham and John (back row left to right), from our road a lift to school.
‘He had seen me... It was going to happen again. Every last wonderful, dreadful part of it’
JOHN LE CARRÉ’S ex-mistress has written a sensational memoir in which she tells of their lovemaking in shockingly explicit detail. In yesterday’s The Mail on Sunday, Suleika Dawson recounted how their affair fizzled out. Today, in this final extract, she recalls meeting le Carré (real name David Cornwell) 14 years later and how they picked up where they left off . . .
How savers were rescued by might of the markets
IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
If only Liz had taken Hunt’s wise advice...
JUST a few weeks ago, when his frontline political career seemed over, Jeremy Hunt (pictured) delivered some timely advice to the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. ‘The next election will not be about Partygate or the pandemic but how the new government tackles the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and a likely recession,’ the twice-defeated leadership candidate, who was overlooked by Truss for a place in her first Cabinet, wrote last month in his local constituency newspaper, the Farnham Herald.
Why NO woman should have to choose between heating and HRT this winter!
THRILLED as I am to be Chair of Menopause Mandate (the campaign group I formed earlier this year along with MP Carolyn Harris and a group of like-minded people), it’s tragic that there is still such a desperate need for change. We set it up with the core aim...
He once foiled IRA bombers. Now could he unite warring Tory factions?
CLEAN skin’ is a description Ben Wallace, a military man who still wears his old brigade tie, will be very familiar with. Could he have imagined, though, that such an epithet might one day be applied to him, metaphorically at least?. His supporters might not have used the precise...
Book: Mosquito Men is a thrilling and cinematic account of the bombing war
Mosquito Men: The Elite Pathfinders Of 627 Squadron. IN February 1945, some 2,000 British and US aircraft descended on the city of Dresden. Bomber Command had ordered 3,900 tons of explosive to be dropped on the rail and communication hub, and the devastation was terrifying, the largely wooden city centre burning so intensely that it sucked the oxygen from the atmosphere, asphyxiating those nearby. It is estimated 25,000 were killed, and the scale of the destruction prompted Churchill to question whether ‘increasing terror’ should be the aim of such attacks.
So when WILL they crack down on wrecker zealots?
THIS is the moment a furious black cab driver took on eco-activists who blocked a road in central London and prevented people from getting to hospital. Just Stop Oil unleashed yet another day of chaos yesterday, attacking a luxury car showroom with orange paint in Park Lane before sitting down in the road and stopping traffic.
Is May in line for shock comeback?
BORIS Johnson may have a rival if it comes to an ousted Prime Minister returning to lead the Conservatives: Theresa May. Despite leading her party to a humiliating General Election result in 2017, Mrs May emerged last night as a potential ‘save the Tories’ replacement for Liz Truss.
Just how low are supplies and how long will this last?
A :NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) likes to have six days of blood supplies on hand. But early last week, England’s stock of O negative (O-) blood fell to less than two days’ worth. Stocks of O+ blood fell almost as low. As the supplies, which are perishable,...
The idea Liz can lead us through the trials ahead is a fantasy. Her time in office is over
THE former Minister did his best. ‘Look, there’s a way she could still survive. If she makes more changes to the mini-Budget. Or completely rebuilds her team, you could…’ Then he stopped. ‘Actually, she’s finished. We’re not going to sit back and let her take the country and the party over the cliff.’
How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?
HER first 38 days in office have proved some of the most shambolic in British political history. But yesterday - Liz Truss’s 39th day in Downing Street - saw the chaos, confusion and flip-flopping reach extraordinary new extremes. To the astonishment of Westminster and beyond, she abandoned her flagship...
Still can’t see your GP face to face? Here’s why
IT is lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon and the doors to the GP surgery in the market town of Thorne, South Yorkshire, are wide open. But some patients aren’t happy. One young man talks into his mobile, complaining that his appointment has been cancelled, while an elderly woman has been told there are no more slots available so she’ll have to try again on the phone at 8am the following morning. ‘But I can never get through on the phone,’ she tells her companion.
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
The middle-class eco-vandal who admits using lentils to deflate the tyres of 10 SUVs a night
A SMALL, female figure emerges from the shadows in the fading light and crouches beside a parked car. She swiftly takes a rucksack from her back, removes something from within and turns her attention to the wheel in front of her. Less than a minute passes before she moves towards the back of the vehicle, repeats the process and disappears.
CARS・
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
