ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. Juventus had been in a punitive retreat...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star

Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS
shiftedmag.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed

If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United identify surprise replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney as their ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, should any of Europe’s top clubs actually express an interest in signing him. Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want a replacement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy