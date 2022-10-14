Read full article on original website
Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension
Even if he isn't the player he once was, it's still less than ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo to be staring down the barrel of a potential suspension. The post Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘He’s the only one who gets close to Cristiano’ – Haaland compared to Man Utd star Ronaldo by Bernardo Silva
BERNARDO SILVA says Manchester City’s ‘Special Ron’ will strike fear into the hearts of the Kop tomorrow afternoon. The Portuguese international reckons new boy Erling Haaland has the kind of predatory instincts he has only seen before in Cristiano Ronaldo. And he hopes with the 20-goal Norwegian...
SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
Leaked footage shows Barcelona boss Xavi telling players to ‘defend like animals’.. before they throw away lead to Inter
BARCELONA players appeared to ignore the warnings and instructions of manager Xavi at half-time in their draw versus Inter Milan. The Catalan giants were 1-0 up at the break and footage has revealed what Xavi said to his side in the Nou Camp tunnel. He shouted at his team to...
ESPN
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
MLS・
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Erik ten Hag explains decision to take off Cristiano Ronaldo in Newcastle draw
Erik ten Hag explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted against Newcastle.
Too many ‘average’ games will see Man Utd miss out on top-four finish and Ten Hag must find solution before World Cup
DUTCH legend Frank de Boer described Manchester United as "average" in their game against Newcastle - he was right. And too many "average" games will see Man Utd miss out on a top-four finish or European football as a whole. Boss Erik ten Hag has to find a solution before...
FOX Sports
Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri
MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. Juventus had been in a punitive retreat...
Yardbarker
Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star
Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
Yardbarker
Manchester United predicted XI to face Newcastle: Ronaldo leads the line
Manchester United will face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16. The Reds are on the back of a 2-1 win against Everton and have picked up five wins out of eight games so far in the Premier League this season. Eddie Howe’s side are also showing impressive form...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS・
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA・
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo toothless and won’t oust Rashford or Martial while Luke Shaw cements starting place
CRISTIANO RONALDO will struggle to nail down a place among Erik ten Hag's starters after a toothless showing in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle. The Manchester United ace, 37, headed into the game off the back of scoring his 700th club goal in his last Premier League outing. However, he...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: “The situation is tense” – Summer Man United transfer target is unsettled at current club
Manchester United were linked with Joao Felix during the summer transfer window, but what’s the latest on the player’s situation at Atletico Madrid, and how strong was the Red Devils’ interest?. Fabrizio Romano has the answers in his latest CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the transfer news...
Yardbarker
Manchester United identify surprise replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly identified Brentford striker Ivan Toney as their ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, should any of Europe’s top clubs actually express an interest in signing him. Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want a replacement...
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash
Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
Yardbarker
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
mailplus.co.uk
Liverpool 1 Man City 0: One slip let in Salah... and Anfield went wild
ONE slip. That’s all it took. One misstep separated these teams. Joao Cancelo failed to trap a long kick from Alisson and, suddenly, what promised to be the greatest goalless draw the Premier League had witnessed wasn’t that at all. By the end the noise inside Anfield was...
