Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Pound to dollar falls after Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as chancellor by Liz Truss
The pound slumped against the US dollar on Friday after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by prime minister Liz Truss amid an ongoing revolt over the pair's disastrous "mini-Budget".Mr Kwarteng was told his services were no longer required as Ms Truss attempted to regain her authority ahead of a U-turn on parts of the financial plan outlined by the chancellor just three weeks ago.Britain's currency was trading at 1.4 per cent lower than the dollar at one point in the afternoon following Mr Kwarteng's dismissal, with £1 buying $1.1169.Earlier in the day, Mr Kwarteng had rushed back to the...
Liz Truss’ history of U-turns after series of reversals as Prime Minister
Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not got off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...
Revolving door at No. 10
■ WILL Mike Tindall really be the first member of the Royal Family to say: ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’?. IAN MACDONALD, Billericay, Essex. ■ IF THE Sunak/Remainer MPs succeed in their endeavours to change the Tory leadership, as they did with Boris, they will get a lesson on democracy at the next election.
Timeline: Liz Truss’s turbulent time as Prime Minister
Liz Truss has had an eventful time in office as Prime Minister, and less than six weeks in she has sacked her Chancellor.Here, the PA news agency looks at what has happened since Ms Truss took up her role as the UK’s leader.– September 5: Liz Truss is the victor in the Tory leadership contest and will become the country’s next prime minister. She promises a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.– September 6:...
Multimillion-pound UK road scheme facing legal action on climate grounds
Campaigners say DfT was wrong to only assess emissions against national carbon budget
How to TAP yourself happy
WHEN the head of the British Fashion Council wanted to help her team relax before they took on the challenge of organising London Fashion Week, she knew just the woman to call — ‘rapid tapping’ expert Poppy Delbridge. Tapping — also called psychological acupressure — is a...
Animal Rebellion protesters pour out milk at Harrods and Waitrose to demand ‘plant-based future’
Climate protestors have poured milk over shop floors, displays and products throughout the UK, including Harrods and some Waitrose branches.Animal Rebellion coorindated the action in stores also including Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before midday on Saturday.Videos of activists pouring milk have been shared widely on social media, with a clip of protestors drenching display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge stirring up particular online attention.Supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy over the meat counters at Harrods calling on the government to support farmers in the transition to a...
Childhood memories bubble up
I WAS interested to read about bubble cars being in production again as, sorting through some old photos last week, I came across this one. It was taken in the late 1950s and shows a neighbour, who was a health visitor, giving her son Roger (middle front), my brother Nigel Oates (front left) and two other boys, Graham and John (back row left to right), from our road a lift to school.
Indulgent infighting could topple Tories
WHO is in control of the listing ship that is the Tory Party as it heads for the political rocks? Yesterday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, insisted beleaguered Liz Truss was still firmly on the bridge. But that’s hard to square with him finishing the job of ripping up her...
LifeSkills colleges in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire in administration
A specialist education provider for 16 to 18-year-olds has gone into administration, with pupils and parents being given one day's notice of the colleges closing. LifeSkills has independent centres in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire, providing learning for those "not engaged by the school system". The aunt of one pupil, who...
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
Star casino: Record fine for Australian operator over money laundering
Australian gambling giant Star Entertainment Group has been fined A$100m ($62m, £55m) for failing to stop money laundering at its Sydney casino. The group's licence to operate the casino has also been suspended. The Star has promised to "do everything in [its] power" to regain its licence and the...
Recession looms as UK is compared to Greece
THE crisis facing Liz Truss and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deepened as a respected forecaster reversed predictions that the UK economy would grow next year. And a former Bank of England deputy governor piled on the pressure by saying the UK was financially ‘looking more like Italy and Greece’ after the bout of turmoil on financial markets sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
How can Harry take the Netflix dollar when they so cruelly exploit his own family?
I must confess I am not a huge fan of The Crown. I watched the first few series more out of professional duty than anything else, and found it irritatingly one dimensional, reductive and exhaustingly cliched, little more than a high-budget soap. Unlike other shows about the Royal Family, which either seek to satirise or stylise their existence, The Crown is mawkish and exploitative.
