SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO