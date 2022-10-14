ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree murder.
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions...
The magic of recycling: Spokane holding a Recycles Poster Contest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County students grades K-8 are invited to take place in this years Recycles Poster Contest sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System. The goal for this years theme is to “educate county residents on the importance of reducing waste as we work towards...
WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule

WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
EWU to host first college Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on the west coast

CHENEY, Wash. – The first collegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament is headed to Cheney, for the first time on the West Coast. Eastern Washington University (EWU) will host the event Oct. 21-22. Games will feature ParaSport Spokane, Team St. Luke’s, the University of Arizona and EWU. You can find...
Weekend forecast is looking FANTASTIC!!

High pressure continues to dominate, delivering daytime highs that will remain in the 70’s & 80’s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s through the weekend and into next week. Forecast models show hints of a pattern change by next weekend (Oct. 22-23rd), but until...
