Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree murder.
Police: Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shootout on First and Cedar
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) has released additional details regarding the shooting on Sunday morning between officers and a suspect at the intersection of 1st and Cedar. According to SPD, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the SPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into...
Spokane police confirm officers shot suspect at intersection of Cedar and First
SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect was sent to hospital Sunday morning after being shot by officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD). The suspect required surgery. One officer was hurt, but the SPD couldn’t specify how he was injured. He is expected to make a full recovery. The...
Spokane police confirm officer-involved shooting at intersection of Walnut and First
SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) closed off the intersection of Walnut and First in downtown Spokane to investigate an officer-involved shooting late Sunday morning. The suspect sent to the hospital, and there are no outstanding suspects. This is a breaking news story and will...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition.
Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
Eastern Washington University invites community to participate in accreditation forum
CHENEY, Wash. – The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) will visit Eastern Washington University (EWU) Oct. 17-19 as part of its normal accreditation process. EWU has encouraged students, faculty and staff to attend forums to provide input to NWCCU as its team evaluates the school. You can...
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions...
The magic of recycling: Spokane holding a Recycles Poster Contest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County students grades K-8 are invited to take place in this years Recycles Poster Contest sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System. The goal for this years theme is to “educate county residents on the importance of reducing waste as we work towards...
WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule
WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
“Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:” Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh...
EWU to host first college Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on the west coast
CHENEY, Wash. – The first collegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament is headed to Cheney, for the first time on the West Coast. Eastern Washington University (EWU) will host the event Oct. 21-22. Games will feature ParaSport Spokane, Team St. Luke’s, the University of Arizona and EWU. You can find...
Weekend forecast is looking FANTASTIC!!
High pressure continues to dominate, delivering daytime highs that will remain in the 70’s & 80’s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s through the weekend and into next week. Forecast models show hints of a pattern change by next weekend (Oct. 22-23rd), but until...
