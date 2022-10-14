Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police name suspect in Leah Croucher murder investigation at Milton Keynes press conference
Thames Valley Police named their prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation at a press conference in Buckinghamshire this afternoon (October 14). The 19-year-old was last seen on February 15, 2019. A murder investigation was launched this week following the discovery of human remains and a rucksack belonging to...
Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher
Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019.A massive three-and-a-half year search for Ms Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.Thames Valley Police said they had found human remains at a property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, on Wednesday.They began searching the house after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday, and launched a murder inquiry when they found a rucksack and other personal belongings of Ms...
Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus
The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
rsvplive.ie
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
Horror moment woman, 26, is hit by rollercoaster and dragged 30ft leaving her fighting for life
HORRIFIC footage of a woman being hit by a speeding rollercoaster has emerged online - as the victim fights for life in hospital. Shylah Rodden was struck by the ride when she was allegedly trying retrieve a dropped mobile phone - and chilling video of the tragedy has been uploaded to TikTok.
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
Girl, 11, left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by dog before passers-by rescue her
An 11-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked by a dog before being rescued by passers-by. Dramatic images captured from a video which was shot at the scene in East London yesterday, shows a taxi driver jumping out of his car with a bat to rescue the girl.
Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD
The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
International Business Times
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
‘Amazing’ mum found dead next to daughter, 3, after missing school run called ‘one in a million’ by heartbroken family
A MUM found dead on the sofa next to her three-year-old daughter has been remembered as "one in a million" by her heartbroken family. Nicole Barnes, 29, had missed picking up her other three young children last week, sparking the school to call her partner Craig Galloway. A friend had...
U.K.・
Quentin Simon’s mom Leilani Simon ‘tried to overdose with kids nearby’ & toddler’s brother had ‘bruises’ ex claims
A DAD has expressed his deep concern about his son's safety and is "questioning everything" after his little boy's mom was named as the sole suspect in the presumed death of one of her other children. Police in Chatham County, Georgia said on Thursday that Leilani Simon is the primary...
Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Gabby Petito’s parents share new photo of murdered vlogger revealing poignant three-word tattoo on anniversary of death
A HOPEFUL message has been released in honor of a domestic violence victim on the anniversary of her death that showcases her inspiring ink. The Gabby Petito foundation, created in honor of her untimely death, has posted a photo on Facebook that displays the three-word phrase on her forearm a year after she was found dead.
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Horror details after body lays in restaurant for hours surrounded by customers
A WOMAN'S body has been found in a restaurant after laying undiscovered for hours as customers dined nearby. The woman fell unwell and died in the restroom at the Washington DC establishment. A police report said that the restaurant in Largo, Prince George's County, remained in full operation with eating...
