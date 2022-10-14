ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019.A massive three-and-a-half year search for Ms Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.Thames Valley Police said they had found human remains at a property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, on Wednesday.They began searching the house after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday, and launched a murder inquiry when they found a rucksack and other personal belongings of Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

