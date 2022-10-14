ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Player Ratings: Joe Gomez key to Reds victory

Two huge second-half moments: a decent save from Haaland and then an assist for the winner. Set the tone well against Foden and stuck to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. JOE GOMEZ 8.5. Strong recoveries when his full back was in danger and back to his commanding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool rival Man United & Chelsea for transfer of world class midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly the latest Premier League club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Netherlands international is emerging as a target for the Reds in their problem position of midfield, according to Sport, and this follows Manchester United and Chelsea looking at him in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut

LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: No setbacks allowed

If you look at the Premier League table you will not believe what you’re seeing. Don’t feel bad, though, because you’re not alone with that thought. It’s always going to be weird finding Manchester (the red one) sitting fifth and just one point shy of fourth-place Chelsea. And on top of everything, the Red Mancunians have two games in hand compared to Tottenham (3rd) and one to Manchester City and Arsenal’s nine (2nd and 1st in the table).
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool condemn 'vile chants' heard from Manchester City fan section

Liverpool have condemned "vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies" during Sunday's 1-0 Anfield win against Manchester City, issuing a statement that says the chants came from the section housing the away team's supporters. Chants of "murderers" and "always the victims, it's never your fault," were heard being sung during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Super League Magic Weekend: Newcastle to host event for seventh time

Newcastle United's St James' Park is to host Magic Weekend for a seventh time in 2023. The Super League event, which sees all 12 teams play in the same venue over two days, will be held on the weekend of 3-4 June. This could be the final time the showcase...
RUGBY
NBC Sports

Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy