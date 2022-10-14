Read full article on original website
Related
West Ham Women’s boss Paul Konchesky sent off after huge bust-up with Aston Villa bench in fiery WSL clash
WEST HAM WOMEN'S boss Paul Konchesky was sent off for a pitchside bust-up in a fiery Women's Super League clash with Aston Villa. In stoppage-time during the Hammers' 2-1 win, West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko was shown a straight red card for smacking Villa right-back Sarah Mayling in the face.
Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe rules out sensational transfer move for wantaway Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo
EDDIE HOWE does not want to sign ageing superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo to spark a Newcastle revolution. The minted Magpies are turning away from short-term fixes as they plot a way to the top of the tree. Howe admitted he is making special plans to stop 37-year-old Ronaldo at...
SkySports
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's poor league form has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The Merseyside 'mentality monsters' look a shadow of their former selves in the Premier League and entered the weekend 10th in the table - some 13 points adrift of Sunday's opponents Manchester City.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
mailplus.co.uk
Player Ratings: Joe Gomez key to Reds victory
Two huge second-half moments: a decent save from Haaland and then an assist for the winner. Set the tone well against Foden and stuck to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. JOE GOMEZ 8.5. Strong recoveries when his full back was in danger and back to his commanding...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Yardbarker
Manchester United scouts watched £60m-rated star in action against Chelsea
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao. The player has a contract with the Italian giants until the summer of 2024 and he is unwilling to sign a long-term extension with AC Milan. According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains an admirer...
Yardbarker
Liverpool rival Man United & Chelsea for transfer of world class midfielder
Liverpool are reportedly the latest Premier League club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Netherlands international is emerging as a target for the Reds in their problem position of midfield, according to Sport, and this follows Manchester United and Chelsea looking at him in the summer.
ESPN
Wolves out of bottom three after narrow win against Nottingham Forest
A second-half penalty from Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday which lifted the side out of the Premier League bottom three. The hosts had the better of the play in the first half, with Wolves defender Max Kilman going closest to breaking the...
FOX Sports
Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut
LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: No setbacks allowed
If you look at the Premier League table you will not believe what you’re seeing. Don’t feel bad, though, because you’re not alone with that thought. It’s always going to be weird finding Manchester (the red one) sitting fifth and just one point shy of fourth-place Chelsea. And on top of everything, the Red Mancunians have two games in hand compared to Tottenham (3rd) and one to Manchester City and Arsenal’s nine (2nd and 1st in the table).
fourfourtwo.com
Watch: Hull City's goalposts SAWN DOWN, in extraordinary Championship match
Hull City vs Birmingham got off to a sticky start when the goalposts were to be found to be against regulation. If you think that the Championship is above a Sunday League malfunction, you'd be wrong – and Hull City fans can testify to that. Ahead of the Tigers'...
Leicester’s Wout Faes: ‘Chelsea called me but I never really thought to go’
Leicester’s only outfield signing tells Ben Fisher about being compared to David Luiz, his love of reading and enjoying England’s ‘proper football’
Cristiano Ronaldo bizarrely booked for cheeky attempt at scoring after trying to steal free-kick in Man Utd vs Newcastle
CRISTIANO RONALDO picked up a bizarre yellow card this afternoon as Manchester United drew a blank against Newcastle United. The Portuguese forward was handed his first Prem start since August as the Red Devils looked to keep up their top four chase. Fresh from scoring his 700th club career goal...
ESPN
Liverpool condemn 'vile chants' heard from Manchester City fan section
Liverpool have condemned "vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies" during Sunday's 1-0 Anfield win against Manchester City, issuing a statement that says the chants came from the section housing the away team's supporters. Chants of "murderers" and "always the victims, it's never your fault," were heard being sung during...
Manchester United v Newcastle United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Manchester United host Newcastle United on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
BBC
Super League Magic Weekend: Newcastle to host event for seventh time
Newcastle United's St James' Park is to host Magic Weekend for a seventh time in 2023. The Super League event, which sees all 12 teams play in the same venue over two days, will be held on the weekend of 3-4 June. This could be the final time the showcase...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.
mailplus.co.uk
Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0: Ronaldo's surly exit as red mist descends
HE left the stage muttering to himself and shaking his head. Cristiano Ronaldo offered only the briefest of hand taps to Erik ten Hag and took a place on the bench where the head shaking started again. So ended another eventful week in the life of Manchester United’s No7.
Comments / 0