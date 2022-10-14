If you look at the Premier League table you will not believe what you’re seeing. Don’t feel bad, though, because you’re not alone with that thought. It’s always going to be weird finding Manchester (the red one) sitting fifth and just one point shy of fourth-place Chelsea. And on top of everything, the Red Mancunians have two games in hand compared to Tottenham (3rd) and one to Manchester City and Arsenal’s nine (2nd and 1st in the table).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO