NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever
The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
NHS waiting list hits record high as A&E performance sinks to new low
A record high of seven million patients are waiting for NHS care as A&E performance sinks to a new low, NHS data reveals. Newly released statistics reveal that millions of patients were waiting to start treatment at the end of August. The latest figure is up from the 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Of those waiting 387,257 people had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start treatment, up from 377,689 at the end of July.Have you been impacted by waiting times? If so email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.ukThe Government and NHS England...
NHS waiting list hits new record high breaching 7million for first time
NHS waiting lists have hit a new high breaching the "grim milestone" of 7million for the first time ever. That's up from the 6.8million who were waiting for routine operations in July. The figures for August are the highest since records began in 2007. It means one in eight people...
Fewer ops being done as NHS waiting list hits seven million
The waiting list for hospital treatment has hit a record high of seven million in England, latest figures show. But a BBC analysis shows the rise is being driven by the inability of hospitals to get back to full strength rather than lots more demand. Hospitals are carrying out 12%...
Record 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment, says NHS England
The number of people waiting for hospital treatment with the NHS in England has topped 7 million for the first time in August. There were other unwelcome records elsewhere, with just 56.9% of patients attending major A&Es in September seen within four hours – a record low. Just 72.9%...
