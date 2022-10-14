ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever

The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS waiting list hits record high as A&E performance sinks to new low

A record high of seven million patients are waiting for NHS care as A&E performance sinks to a new low, NHS data reveals. Newly released statistics reveal that millions of patients were waiting to start treatment at the end of August. The latest figure is up from the 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Of those waiting 387,257 people had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start treatment, up from 377,689 at the end of July.Have you been impacted by waiting times? If so email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.ukThe Government and NHS England...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Fewer ops being done as NHS waiting list hits seven million

The waiting list for hospital treatment has hit a record high of seven million in England, latest figures show. But a BBC analysis shows the rise is being driven by the inability of hospitals to get back to full strength rather than lots more demand. Hospitals are carrying out 12%...
HEALTH SERVICES
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY

