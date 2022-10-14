ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
mailplus.co.uk

Ex-Bank governor: Age of low interest rates is over

HOUSEHOLDS have been living in a ‘fool’s paradise’ because they have mistakenly assumed low interest rates would last forever, former Bank of England chief Mervyn King said this weekend. Lord King warned rates are returning to ‘normal levels’. But he insisted the economy will benefit...
BUSINESS
Reuters

How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - It started out simply enough: British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their assets to future pension payments. Schemes run for pharmacy Boots and bookseller WHSmith were early adopters in the 2000s of an investment strategy of dumping stocks for bonds, to shield themselves from interest rate changes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Pension funds call for longer bailout as Bank of England is set to pull the plug on emergency £65 billion bond-buying scheme to tackle market chaos

Pension funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
Newsweek

Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out

Russia's budget surplus more than halved last month in a sign of the impact Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is having on his country's public finances. Preliminary data from Russia's Finance Ministry showed that the country's fiscal surplus shrank to 55 billion rubles ($860 million) in the first nine months of the year, down from 137 billion roubles ($2.15 billion), Bloomberg reported.
ECONOMY
Fox Business

Foreclosure activity increases in the United States

Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK government bonds and pound rally ahead of Chancellor’s emergency budget plans

The battered pound and UK government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement to calm the chaos in the financial markets.Yields on 30-year and 10-year government bonds – also known as gilts – tumbled by around 8% in early trading as the Chancellor’s announcement that he will bring forward a fiscal statement soothed volatile markets.Sterling leapt more than 1% to 1.131 US dollars at one stage after the news, which was unveiled before markets opened and ahead of what many feared would be a testing day for the pound and gilts.There had been worries that...
ECONOMY
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Young, Wealthy Investors Are Flocking to Alternative Investments, Study Shows. What to Know Before Adding to Your Portfolio

Some 75% of high-net-worth investors between the ages of 21 and 42 don't expect "above-average returns" solely from traditional stocks and bonds, a study shows. As a result, 80% of young investors are turning to so-called alternative investments, which fall outside of traditional asset classes. Younger, wealthy investors are looking...
MARKETS

