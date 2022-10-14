Read full article on original website
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days
Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
Can Credit Impact Your Social Security Payments?
If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably looking forward to a life of guaranteed income from Social Security after you retire. Every year, the Social Security Administration updates the estimated benefits you will receive so that by the time you retire, you can have a pretty good idea of just how much you’ll be getting.
Who might replace Liz Truss if she is replaced as PM?
Liz Truss is fighting for her premiership after the disastrous mini-Budget caused market turmoil and a spectacular crash in Tory polls numbers.New chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in the process completely reversing the PM’s economic strategy, announcing further U-turns on tax cuts and a plan for spending cuts today.But furious Tory MPs are already plotting to replace Ms Truss “within days”, if backbenchers can agree to coalesce around a single candidate – and the 1922 Committee can be persuaded to change its “grace period” rules.The Independent sets out at the most likely contenders to be the PM, if Ms Truss...
So who exactly is in charge of the country?
AFTER the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
GO in the Know: Disaster SNAP Approved, Recession Warning & Top Financial News for Oct. 11, 2022
I hope you are all having a decent Tuesday. Here are the top financial stories of the day. The Big Lead: Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims. Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian. Read the full story here.
Bill would ban payers from selling Medicare Advantage plans under Medicare name
Two U.S. representatives have introduced a bill that would rename Medicare Advantage plans, prohibit private insurers from using "Medicare" in plan titles or advertisements and impose "significant fines for any insurer that engages in this deceptive practice." Rep. Mark Pocan, one of the bill's two sponsors, said Medicare Advantage programs...
Is May in line for shock comeback?
BORIS Johnson may have a rival if it comes to an ousted Prime Minister returning to lead the Conservatives: Theresa May. Despite leading her party to a humiliating General Election result in 2017, Mrs May emerged last night as a potential ‘save the Tories’ replacement for Liz Truss.
How savers were rescued by might of the markets
IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
If only Liz had taken Hunt’s wise advice...
JUST a few weeks ago, when his frontline political career seemed over, Jeremy Hunt (pictured) delivered some timely advice to the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. ‘The next election will not be about Partygate or the pandemic but how the new government tackles the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and a likely recession,’ the twice-defeated leadership candidate, who was overlooked by Truss for a place in her first Cabinet, wrote last month in his local constituency newspaper, the Farnham Herald.
Indulgent infighting could topple Tories
WHO is in control of the listing ship that is the Tory Party as it heads for the political rocks? Yesterday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, insisted beleaguered Liz Truss was still firmly on the bridge. But that’s hard to square with him finishing the job of ripping up her...
The idea Liz can lead us through the trials ahead is a fantasy. Her time in office is over
THE former Minister did his best. ‘Look, there’s a way she could still survive. If she makes more changes to the mini-Budget. Or completely rebuilds her team, you could…’ Then he stopped. ‘Actually, she’s finished. We’re not going to sit back and let her take the country and the party over the cliff.’
Childhood memories bubble up
I WAS interested to read about bubble cars being in production again as, sorting through some old photos last week, I came across this one. It was taken in the late 1950s and shows a neighbour, who was a health visitor, giving her son Roger (middle front), my brother Nigel Oates (front left) and two other boys, Graham and John (back row left to right), from our road a lift to school.
Liz should be on Strictly with all these about-turns!
THIS month will forever stick in my mind as U-turn October. The month when Liz Truss’s haphazard and ailing Government lost its nerve and rowed back on most of the key measures in its September mini-Budget. Bold initiatives that we were told at the time by Chancellor of the...
How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?
HER first 38 days in office have proved some of the most shambolic in British political history. But yesterday - Liz Truss’s 39th day in Downing Street - saw the chaos, confusion and flip-flopping reach extraordinary new extremes. To the astonishment of Westminster and beyond, she abandoned her flagship...
Plot to topple Truss this week
TORY MPs will try to oust Liz Truss this week, despite Downing Street warning that it could trigger a general election. Mutinous backbench MPs are pressing Tory shop steward Sir Graham Brady to tell the Prime Minister her time is up, or change party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership.
If things don’t change - and lightning fast - the day will come for the grown-ups in the Tory party to take charge...
THE day after Tory MPs ousted Boris Johnson from Downing Street, this newspaper asked on its front page: ‘What the hell have they done?’. Never has this despairing question seemed more prescient and more relevant than it is this morning. For months the Mail had argued that getting rid...
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
Fears of influence on our universities
DOZENS of Chinese nationals are working at UK universities on sensitive projects that could aid Beijing’s plans for military domination, a report warns today. The Civitas think-tank claims to have identified more than 60 individuals from top Chinese defence firms or universities linked to the People’s Liberation Army who have carried out research on campuses here in the past 18 months.
