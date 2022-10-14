JUST a few weeks ago, when his frontline political career seemed over, Jeremy Hunt (pictured) delivered some timely advice to the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. ‘The next election will not be about Partygate or the pandemic but how the new government tackles the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and a likely recession,’ the twice-defeated leadership candidate, who was overlooked by Truss for a place in her first Cabinet, wrote last month in his local constituency newspaper, the Farnham Herald.

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO