Shields defends titles and takes another
CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
Emily Blunt is going to blow your mind in Prime Video’s new western The English
For those of us who love a well-made Western, the newly released trailer offering the first look at Prime Video’s forthcoming series The English is nothing less than two-and-a-half minutes of sheer, utter bliss. “I’ll tell you a story,” Emily Blunt’s aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, says at the...
In which Liz is berated by the Rock Star
Liz and Nic are taking themselves on a virtual trip to Paris this week - via the North York Moors and Albert Square! Liz is in trouble with the Rock Star after her antics in last week’s column, and the pair are totting up all the money Liz has ever spent on fashion - was really worth it?
Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’
Disney has confirmed that it will release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in theaters in France on Nov. 9 in spite of the country’s strict windowing regulations. The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January. Under the current guidelines, which were established by the French government just nine months ago, Disney’s pay-VOD window is set at four...
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
Mini quits UK for China
PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.
Granit Xhaka: Being booed off by own fans is one of the best things that's happened to me
GRANIT XHAKA says Arsenal should believe they can win the Premier League title and that they are ready as a team to challenge Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Xhaka also talks about the hurt and humiliation he felt when he was jeered by Arsenal fans, how he never believed their relationship could be restored and that he was packed and ready to leave but that he now believes Mikel Arteta’s team is on the verge of a special season.
Garcia done with Ryder Cup
SERGIO GARCIA has admitted he would ‘rather be out’ of the Ryder Cup amid the uproar caused by his move to the LIV series. Europe’s record points scorer has missed the deadline to play in next week’s Mallorca Open, meaning he cannot fulfil the minimum appearances needed to retain his DP World Tour membership.
When HM missed LBJ
QUESTION Queen Elizabeth met every U.S. president during her reign except Lyndon B. Johnson. Was there a reason for this?. IT WAS a mixture of politics and scheduling. LBJ rarely visited Europe during his presidency (1963-69), which began after the assassination of JFK. He concentrated on Asia and Australasia in...
Still milking it! Fury as Fortnum vandals hit top stores yet again
VEGAN extremists launched fresh attacks at upmarket grocery stores yesterday, grabbing milk off the shelves and pouring it over the floor and on meat counters. Fresh-faced activists from eco-group Animal Rebellion targeted Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Whole Foods, Waitrose and M&S stores, calling for a ‘plant-based future’. It...
