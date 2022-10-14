ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daily Mail

Mortgage distress 'to reach levels from just before Credit Crunch': BofE warns 'significant' interest rate hikes are coming to curb inflation as it predicts surge in number of families left struggling to afford repayments

The Bank of England today made clear interest rate hikes are still looming as it warned mortgage distress could soar. Chief economist Huw Pill said he still thought a 'significant monetary policy response' will be required when the next rates decision is made early next month, suggesting the mini-Budget has added to inflation pressures.
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Is it a good time to invest in property?

Regular house price growth, high rents and low borrowing costs may have once tempted investors into backing the property sector, but the market’s foundations are being shaken, leaving investors asking if now is a good time to invest in property. Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget has riled financial markets...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023

The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
BUSINESS
mailplus.co.uk

ITV mulls production arm sale to lift value

ITV is mulling the possible sale of its production arm to help lift the media giant’s ailing share price. The FTSE 100 firm is reviewing the future of ITV Studios, which is one of the largest content producers in Europe, making shows such as Love Island, amid a boom in demand for new series from broadcasters and streaming giants.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
REAL ESTATE
mailplus.co.uk

How savers were rescued by might of the markets

IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
BUSINESS
mailplus.co.uk

Truss tax U-turn fails to halt bond market sell-off

UK bonds sold off last night after investors were left unconvinced by Liz Truss’s attempt to undo the damage of her government’s mini-Budget. The sell-off came just as the Bank of England ended its £65bn intervention that was designed to end markets chaos. Now there are fears...
INCOME TAX
BBC

IMF warns rising prices will be worse in UK

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has doubled down on criticism of the chancellor's mini-budget, days after warning it will fuel rising prices. The body, which works to stabilise economic growth, admitted tax cuts announced by Kwasi Kwarteng would boost growth in the short-term. But it said the cuts would "complicate...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK to be plunged into recession until summer 2023, economists warn

The UK will enter a recession until summer 2023, economists have warned. Britain’s economy is expected to shrink around 0.2 per cent each quarter from October through to June next year.This prolonged economic decline will result in a 0.3 per cent fall in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 as a whole, the EY Item Club predicted in its autumn forecast.An economy enters a technical recession when its GDP falls for two or more consecutive quarters.The economic forecasting group has significantly downgraded its previous summer forecast which estimated the economy would grow by 1 per cent in 2023.A combination...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

UK investors brace for another week of market turbulence

City investors are bracing for a week of renewed choppy trading in UK financial markets as Liz Truss’s government attempts to regain control and the Bank of England steps back from its emergency intervention. Before markets reopen for the first time since the Bank halted its multibillion-pound support programme...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
RETAIL
mailplus.co.uk

Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’

A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
INDUSTRY

