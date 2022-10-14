Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs warns UK set for ‘more significant’ recession after Truss tax U-turn
Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax. The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects...
Mortgage distress 'to reach levels from just before Credit Crunch': BofE warns 'significant' interest rate hikes are coming to curb inflation as it predicts surge in number of families left struggling to afford repayments
The Bank of England today made clear interest rate hikes are still looming as it warned mortgage distress could soar. Chief economist Huw Pill said he still thought a 'significant monetary policy response' will be required when the next rates decision is made early next month, suggesting the mini-Budget has added to inflation pressures.
Is it a good time to invest in property?
Regular house price growth, high rents and low borrowing costs may have once tempted investors into backing the property sector, but the market’s foundations are being shaken, leaving investors asking if now is a good time to invest in property. Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget has riled financial markets...
Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023
The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
ITV mulls production arm sale to lift value
ITV is mulling the possible sale of its production arm to help lift the media giant’s ailing share price. The FTSE 100 firm is reviewing the future of ITV Studios, which is one of the largest content producers in Europe, making shows such as Love Island, amid a boom in demand for new series from broadcasters and streaming giants.
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
Buoyant housing market keeps consumer confidence from fading in uneven economy
Imagine if the housing market was covered in the news like the stock market:
The pound is surging against the dollar following reports about a potential U-turn by the UK government on parts of its mini-budget
The pound soared Thursday following reports the UK government is discussing a potential pullback from parts of its mini-budget. Britain's currency rose by nearly 2% and nearly recaptured the $1.13 handle against the dollar. Reports said the government may decide to allow the corporate tax rate to rise next year.
Households struggling with mortgages ‘might reach 2008 peak next year’
The proportion of households struggling to make their mortgage payments is expected to increase to its pre-financial crisis peak by the end of next year, the Bank of England has warned. The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said households with high cost of living-adjusted mortgage debt-servicing ratios will soar if...
How savers were rescued by might of the markets
IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
Truss tax U-turn fails to halt bond market sell-off
UK bonds sold off last night after investors were left unconvinced by Liz Truss’s attempt to undo the damage of her government’s mini-Budget. The sell-off came just as the Bank of England ended its £65bn intervention that was designed to end markets chaos. Now there are fears...
Interest rates may rise even HIGHER than expected next month, Bank of England chief says if inflation is to be beaten
The governor of the Bank of England has suggested interest rates will have to rise higher than previously anticipated in order to cope with inflation. It comes as Andrew Bailey said that he spoke to the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Friday and had an 'immediate meeting of minds'. In...
British pound rises as new UK finance minister brings forward policy announcements to today
The pound was up around 0.8% to $1.1259 by around 9 a.m., extending gains after the statement from the U.K. Treasury. Yields on 10-year gilts fell 30 basis points to trade around 4.029% by 9 a.m. Yields on the 5-year fell to 4.013% and 2-year gilts slipped to 3.663%. The...
IMF warns rising prices will be worse in UK
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has doubled down on criticism of the chancellor's mini-budget, days after warning it will fuel rising prices. The body, which works to stabilise economic growth, admitted tax cuts announced by Kwasi Kwarteng would boost growth in the short-term. But it said the cuts would "complicate...
UK to be plunged into recession until summer 2023, economists warn
The UK will enter a recession until summer 2023, economists have warned. Britain’s economy is expected to shrink around 0.2 per cent each quarter from October through to June next year.This prolonged economic decline will result in a 0.3 per cent fall in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 as a whole, the EY Item Club predicted in its autumn forecast.An economy enters a technical recession when its GDP falls for two or more consecutive quarters.The economic forecasting group has significantly downgraded its previous summer forecast which estimated the economy would grow by 1 per cent in 2023.A combination...
UK investors brace for another week of market turbulence
City investors are bracing for a week of renewed choppy trading in UK financial markets as Liz Truss’s government attempts to regain control and the Bank of England steps back from its emergency intervention. Before markets reopen for the first time since the Bank halted its multibillion-pound support programme...
Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers
(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
