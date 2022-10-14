Read full article on original website
Willey: I’ll play each game as if it’s my last
DAVID WILLEY admits he thought he was finished as an England player when he became the man to make way for Jofra Archer on the brink of the 2019 World Cup. But now he wants to make up for that blow by playing his part in what would be a ‘magical’ achievement in adding the Twenty20 World Cup to that 2019 triumph.
Rugby union is dysfunctional and full of egos. It must change to save itself...
RUGBY is failing and it can’t keep hiding away from that. I’m shocked about what’s happening at Wasps — and at Worcester too — but I’m not shocked about the state that the game is in because its whole culture isn’t moving with the times.
Former director of rugby Nigel Melville describes ‘deep sadness’ at Wasps plight
Nigel Melville has described his “deep sadness” at Wasps’ plight as the Gallagher Premiership club lurches towards administration.The four-time Premiership champions look set to be in the hands of administrators within days.They have been suspended from the Premiership, following fellow crisis club Worcester in seeing their season put on hold.Wasps were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.Melville is now chairman of Premiership Rugby’s investor board, but served Wasps as...
As soon as I could speak I’d tell mum and dad I wanted to play for England
THERE was never any doubt in Harry Brook’s mind. ‘If you spoke to my mum and dad they would tell you virtually as soon as I could speak I would say I wanted to play cricket for England,’ says the new star of the English game. ‘Thankfully I’ve done that now and even if I never play again I’ve achieved my ambition.’
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
The New Prince and Princess of Wales Just Inherited a Secret Estate in, Appropriately, Wales
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a so-called “secret” home tucked away in rural Wales after the Queen’s death last month—(try spelling this without double and triple checking) Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, where King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have enjoyed spending time together in the past.
Shields defends titles and takes another
CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus
Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
‘He had seen me... It was going to happen again. Every last wonderful, dreadful part of it’
JOHN LE CARRÉ’S ex-mistress has written a sensational memoir in which she tells of their lovemaking in shockingly explicit detail. In yesterday’s The Mail on Sunday, Suleika Dawson recounted how their affair fizzled out. Today, in this final extract, she recalls meeting le Carré (real name David Cornwell) 14 years later and how they picked up where they left off . . .
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
10 most beautiful places to live in England revealed
Deciding where to live is no simple task. There's a whole host of factors to consider, from proximity to family and friends, the commute to work and transport links. But something that shouldn't be overlooked during your search is the natural surroundings. Whether it's parks, woods, forest, wetlands, rivers or beaches, they all have a positive effect on your mental health and wellbeing.
Sir David Amess anniversary: Southend should go for City of Culture, says MP
The successor to murdered MP Sir David Amess says Southend should seek City of Culture status in his honour. Sir David was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 2021. Ali Harbi Ali was given a whole-life jail sentence in April...
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
Sport won’t stop for the coronation
ELITE sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
Weekend round-up: League One
PLYMOUTH surged four points clear at the top with a 4-1 win at MK DONS that underlined their promotion credentials. The 34 points Argyle have collected from their first 14 games is their best return since 1929-30. Finn Azaz’s brace ensured a fifth straight win after early goals by Morgan...
Still can’t see your GP face to face? Here’s why
IT is lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon and the doors to the GP surgery in the market town of Thorne, South Yorkshire, are wide open. But some patients aren’t happy. One young man talks into his mobile, complaining that his appointment has been cancelled, while an elderly woman has been told there are no more slots available so she’ll have to try again on the phone at 8am the following morning. ‘But I can never get through on the phone,’ she tells her companion.
Eurovision 2023: BBC boss gives update on plans for song contest in Liverpool
The BBC's director general has given an update on plans for next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Tim Davie visited the city a week after it was chosen as the venue for the competition, which the UK is hosting on behalf of the 2022 winners Ukraine. Mr Davie explained...
Granit Xhaka: Being booed off by own fans is one of the best things that's happened to me
GRANIT XHAKA says Arsenal should believe they can win the Premier League title and that they are ready as a team to challenge Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Xhaka also talks about the hurt and humiliation he felt when he was jeered by Arsenal fans, how he never believed their relationship could be restored and that he was packed and ready to leave but that he now believes Mikel Arteta’s team is on the verge of a special season.
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
