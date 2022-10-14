Read full article on original website
New Mexico Federal Judge Says John Eastman Filed Legal Battle over His Seized Phone ‘With the Wrong Court’
A New Mexico federal judge on Friday rejected John Eastman’s request to block the search of his seized phone in a federal criminal probe and order any information collected from it to be destroyed, saying Washington D.C. is the lawful jurisdiction to decide such an issue. A 17-page order...
Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'
Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
Trump's attempt to edit on the fly by fiddling with his documents was rejected by the Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit organized by America First Policy Institute AFPI on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Trump's request to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to look over 100...
New York attorney general reveals Trump formed new company to dodge fraud case
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to block Donald Trump and his business from moving assets to evade liability after her office launched a blockbuster lawsuit alleging widespread fraud within the Trump Organization. The filing requests that Trump and his associates must first get court approval...
Court Clerk Says Trump Attorney Didn’t Properly Sign Notice of Appeal in Failed Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit
An attorney for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed the precursor to a long-promised appeal in a rubbished racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a number of political foes from the 2016 election cycle. However, the document wasn’t properly signed, the court clerk’s office indicated almost immediately.
A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs
On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
Justice Department formally appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case
The Justice Department officially appealed the appointment of the special master, who is overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, in a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.
Trump Media Ousted Co-Founder From Board After He Refused To Sell Some Shares To Melania: Report
Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media and Technology Group, has filed a whistleblower complaint about the company and shared some details with the Washington Post. Among Wilkerson's disclosures was Trump getting back at TMTG co-founder Andy Litinsky for not agreeing to give some of his shares...
Democrats are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Laid-off tech workers with more free time.
Emily Liu, 26, a tech worker in Southern California, was among hundreds of employees who lost their jobs last month when the communications technology company Twilio announced it was cutting 11% of its workforce, part of a wave of layoffs across the tech industry. But instead of immediately bouncing back...
