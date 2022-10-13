ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WHAS 11

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole's Newborn Daughter Onyx Has Church Dedication Ceremony

Nick Cannon was on hand for a big day in his newborn daughter's life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted pics from the church dedication of his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans...
WHAS 11

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney's Dating Advice to Her and How He Courted Amal (Exclusive)

George Clooney can add relationship therapist to his resume! On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is reunited with her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star for a full hour. ET spoke to Drew about the reunion, in which she got an impromptu therapy session from the Oscar winner, who just celebrated his 8-year anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney.
WHAS 11

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
WHAS 11

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
WHAS 11

Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)

While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
WHAS 11

Abigail Breslin Emotionally Details Domestic Violence in Past Relationship: 'I Was Beaten on a Regular Basis'

Abigail Breslin opened up in harrowing detail about a past relationship in which she said she was the victim of physical, mental and verbal abuse. The Little Miss Sunshine star took to Instagram on Friday and said she wanted to share her story with October being Domestic Violence Awareness month. The 26-year-old actress posted a series of screen shots in which she said she was in "a very abusive relationship" that lasted close to two years.
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz She's 'Dumb' and Out of His Life After She Throws Her Engagement Ring Away

Big Ed and Liz's nasty fight after what was supposed to be their happy engagement party escalated on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Ed continued to accuse Liz of having a lesbian relationship and said their own troubled relationship was over after she shockingly told him she threw her engagement ring in the bushes after their argument.
WHAS 11

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off Show 'Welcome to Crappie Lake' Set for 2023 Release

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are swapping the Big Apple for something... much smaller. According to Bravo's announcement on Saturday, the longtime Real Housewives of New York City castmates are getting their own new Bravo series -- but instead of the Berkshires, they're heading to Benton, Illinois. Considering the town has just around 7,000 locals, fans can count on the two beloved reality stars standing out in their temporary new home. And luckily for viewers, cameras will capture all the shenanigans set to ensue for the new show, named Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.
WHAS 11

Solange Knowles Likes Tweet Alleging Bill Murray 'Put Both His Hands' in Her Hair

Solange Knowles is adding her story to the recent accusations of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. The singer-songwriter set Twitter tongues wagging over the weekend when she liked the tweets of TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard, alleging that the "Cranes in the Sky" singer had an uncomfortable run-in with the 72-year-old actor when she made her musical debut on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5, 2016.

