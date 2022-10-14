ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center

By Daisy Kershaw
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niW3e_0iYJ5VJd00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta.

“If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer.

Each year, more than 800,000 Americans die from cardiovascular disease. State leaders and health officials have developed a new plan to reduce the number of heart-related deaths in Georgia.

“We were sort of in the lower third of the country when it came to mortality related to cardiac emergencies,” Stouffer said. “That’s when the leaders at the state level and the department of health decided we need to do some things across the state to make sure Georgians aren’t dying at the rate they’re dying from heart disease.”

Through a new system of identifying standout care in cardiology, officials are helping make sure patients get the best care. Just last week Memorial Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute was given a top distinction in the field.

“We’re the first one in the region to do that and one of the very first ones in the state to receive that designation,” Stouffer said.

Memorial Health is now a level-one emergency cardiac care center, which means improved access and treatment options for heart patients.

“As a level one, there are three levels, level one deals with the highest acuity and the sickest of the cardiology patients we see here in the region,” Stouffer said.

That designation means more resources available to those they care for.

“The different levels really have to deal with the availability and the what resources each facility has at their disposal,” Stouffer said. “Having on-site and 24/7 availability of not only cardiology services in the lab where we stand but also all of our surgical services, our support when it comes to heart pumps and things people need emergently to survive.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say

MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared. "I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases. “Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

6-year-old returns home after brain surgery to remove tumor

ATLANTA - The son of a Woodstock Police Department officer is home after weeks in the hospital after surgery and treatment for a brain tumor. The parents of 6-year-old Ezra King posted a photo of the boy napping in the car on Facebook saying he can continue his recovery at home.
WOODSTOCK, GA
WSAV News 3

Overnight chase on Wilmington Island leads to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An overnight chase lead to a crash on Wilmington Island early Friday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Ranger that was speeding on Georgia 367 and Quarterman Drive. Police say that the Ranger sped through parking lots initiating a vehicle pursuit. The Trooper pursued the vehicle east […]
WILMINGTON ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire Department extinguishes warehouse fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire that fully engulfed a warehouse Saturday night. The fire happened inside a warehouse at Hastings and Cornwall Streets in Carver Heights. Savannah Fire extinguished the blaze just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday night and prevented flames from the structure from extending to adjoining […]
SAVANNAH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy