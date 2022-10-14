ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSmHf_0iYJ4oAl00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween.

Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually look towards Australia’s flu season as it often mirrors how our season could be.

“We experience our influenza seasons at opposite times,” said Levi Schlosser, an Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. “While we experience ours in the fall and the winter, they experience theirs over the summer. So, we can look to them to see what the severity of the flu season might look like. It’s not always exact but they are seeing a high influenza activity.”

Another reason doctors worry about this year’s flu season is because both the flu and COVID-19 will be present. Doctors encourage everybody to wash their hands regularly and cover your mouth when you cough with the inside of your arm, not into your hands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

What is the Miniwashitu? North Dakota’s little-known river monster

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With Halloween on the horizon, plenty of people find this as the perfect opportunity to tell scary stories. Tales of the paranormal are always at the front and center around this time of year — but why tell tales of ghosts when there could be real-life beasts of terror nearby? The […]
SCIENCE
KX News

See how many dinosaur fossils are in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals […]
SCIENCE
KX News

Specific Spirit Statistics: Ghosts in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Earlier this week, KX News relayed a study performed by Porch.com about ghost encounters throughout the United States. But like the spirits themselves, no tale of ethereal encounters stays finished for long. KX has received more focused data from Porch’s study over the past week, shedding some more light on the […]
SCIENCE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: fish surveys

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fish reproduction and stocking success were above average on most North Dakota lakes surveyed this fall. Mike Anderson shows us what fisheries biologists did to survey Lake Sakakawea. Fisheries biologists spend a lot of time in fall surveying district lakes and the Missouri River System in...
POLITICS
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state Supreme Court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
US 103.3

A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”

The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Destination Dakota: Fall Facts

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leaves are changing, and sweaters are getting broken out of the closet. The Autumn Equinox officially began on September 22nd, so we are in the peak of Fall weather now. The trees are getting ready for winter and because there is not enough light in winter for photosynthesis, the trees begin […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?

With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cwbradio.com

Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
MARSHFIELD, WI
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy