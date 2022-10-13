It’s that time of year, when the annual Garden Club of Indian River County Christmas Ornament is released for sale to the community. This is marking our 31st year of producing the ornament. Typically, each year, we are featuring places in Indian River County that are near and dear to our hearts. Many residents enjoy collecting and gifting these ornaments and eagerly await their arrival. This year we are happy to feature ‘Gardenfest!’. The brass ornament is adorned with our white trellis and colorful Bougnavillea. We are celebrating the 20th year of this much loved event, which is held each year on the first weekend in February Under the Oaks in Vero Beach. 20,000 people attend each year to find plants, herbs, various garden services, garden accessories and local business services. We are grateful and appreciative of the numerous shops that carry these ornaments and sell them for us during the holiday season.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO