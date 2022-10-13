Read full article on original website
3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.
Vero Beach police looking to identify man who tried to steal purse
Do you know this man? Vero Beach police say he attempted to steal a victim's purse and they want to identify him.
cw34.com
Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
Three Teens Save Boaters Thrown Into Florida River After Crash
The town of Stuart, Florida has all but hoisted three teens onto their shoulders after the group dropped their fishing rods to help the victims of a boat crash. Rightfully so, now the local heroes are getting the recognition they deserve. The act of bravery took place on the St....
cw34.com
Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in market crash in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman accused of crashing her car into a crowd of people outside a market in Stuart has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Court records show a judge found 31-year-old Beatrice Bijoux mentally unable to stand trial and committed her to a facility run by the Department of Children and Families.
cw34.com
Off-duty detective injured in accidental shooting in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An off-duty detective with the Okeechobee Police Department suffered a gunshot wound to his hip in what investigators with the sheriff's office are calling an accidental shooting. The shooting happened Wednesday night. Police did not say where the shooting took place, other than within the...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with Endless Views of Wide Water Asks $12.45 Million in Stuart, Florida
The Home in Stuart, a magnificent waterfront property with wonderful outdoor entertainment spaces set around an infinity pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 6881 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Martin A. Conroy (Phone: 561-523-6148) at Sailfish Point Realty, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Stuart.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 14
Mildred Ellen Hill Hansley Hubbard, 89, Vero Beach. Mildred Ellen Hill Hansley Hubbard, age 89, passed away, October 5, 2022, at VNA Hospice House in Indian River County. She was born in Miami, Florida in 1933. Mildred owned and operated the DonEllen dress shop in Miami Springs for 33 years.
Mysuncoast.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
veronews.com
Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest
VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
veronews.com
Garden Club of Indian River County Annual Christmas Ornament Press Release
It’s that time of year, when the annual Garden Club of Indian River County Christmas Ornament is released for sale to the community. This is marking our 31st year of producing the ornament. Typically, each year, we are featuring places in Indian River County that are near and dear to our hearts. Many residents enjoy collecting and gifting these ornaments and eagerly await their arrival. This year we are happy to feature ‘Gardenfest!’. The brass ornament is adorned with our white trellis and colorful Bougnavillea. We are celebrating the 20th year of this much loved event, which is held each year on the first weekend in February Under the Oaks in Vero Beach. 20,000 people attend each year to find plants, herbs, various garden services, garden accessories and local business services. We are grateful and appreciative of the numerous shops that carry these ornaments and sell them for us during the holiday season.
Palm Beach County's first new high school in 17 years opens next fall. What will it be named?
Palm Beach County's newest high school won't be named after actor Brad Pitt or Asgard, a mythical Nordic city that has risen to fame with an assist from The Avengers. A committee charged with naming the high school, on Lyons Road in the western Lake Worth area, left those on the cutting room floor.
