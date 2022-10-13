ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

cw34.com

Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in market crash in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman accused of crashing her car into a crowd of people outside a market in Stuart has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Court records show a judge found 31-year-old Beatrice Bijoux mentally unable to stand trial and committed her to a facility run by the Department of Children and Families.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Off-duty detective injured in accidental shooting in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An off-duty detective with the Okeechobee Police Department suffered a gunshot wound to his hip in what investigators with the sheriff's office are calling an accidental shooting. The shooting happened Wednesday night. Police did not say where the shooting took place, other than within the...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
#Violent Crime#Fl
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with Endless Views of Wide Water Asks $12.45 Million in Stuart, Florida

The Home in Stuart, a magnificent waterfront property with wonderful outdoor entertainment spaces set around an infinity pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 6881 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Martin A. Conroy (Phone: 561-523-6148) at Sailfish Point Realty, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Stuart.
STUART, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 14

Mildred Ellen Hill Hansley Hubbard, 89, Vero Beach. Mildred Ellen Hill Hansley Hubbard, age 89, passed away, October 5, 2022, at VNA Hospice House in Indian River County. She was born in Miami, Florida in 1933. Mildred owned and operated the DonEllen dress shop in Miami Springs for 33 years.
VERO BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest

VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Garden Club of Indian River County Annual Christmas Ornament Press Release

It’s that time of year, when the annual Garden Club of Indian River County Christmas Ornament is released for sale to the community. This is marking our 31st year of producing the ornament. Typically, each year, we are featuring places in Indian River County that are near and dear to our hearts. Many residents enjoy collecting and gifting these ornaments and eagerly await their arrival. This year we are happy to feature ‘Gardenfest!’. The brass ornament is adorned with our white trellis and colorful Bougnavillea. We are celebrating the 20th year of this much loved event, which is held each year on the first weekend in February Under the Oaks in Vero Beach. 20,000 people attend each year to find plants, herbs, various garden services, garden accessories and local business services. We are grateful and appreciative of the numerous shops that carry these ornaments and sell them for us during the holiday season.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Community Policy