Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
DecentWorld Launches New Spanish and Portuguese Metaverse Websites
DecentWorld’s most loyal followers may have already noticed that the website has become almost fully available in Spanish and Portuguese as the Swiss metaverse gaming platform seeks to service more users in different corners of the world. According to the team, the new functionality was a logical business step to improve accessibility for the ever-growing Latin American user base.
Comments / 0