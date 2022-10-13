Amiri, the Los Angeles, California-based luxury brand, continues its retail roll-out. The company has opened a new location in Atlanta, Georgia, which spans 4,000 square feet. Located in the Phipps Plaza luxury shopping mall, the one-level shop features both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, alongside the new kidswear line, and the brand’s accessories. The store will also sell the new Rizzoli-published book, “Amiri Wes Lang,” which documents the brand’s fall 2022 collection, illuminated by Lang’s artwork.

