Wind Advisory issued for Door by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Door WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Freeze Warning issued for Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Jefferson; Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
