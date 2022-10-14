Effective: 2022-10-17 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Jefferson; Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO