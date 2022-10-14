T1 wrap up first place in Group A at Worlds group stage

T1 won all three of their matches on Thursday to wrap up first place in Group A at the League of Legends World Championships’ group stage in New York.

T1 defeated EDward Gaming in 28 minutes on red to finish the group stage at 5-1. EDward Gaming, who won two of three matches on Thursday, finishes second at 4-2.

T1 also defeated Fnatic in 29 minutes and C9 in 23 minutes, both on blue.

T1, EDward Gaming and Fnatic all entered the day at 2-1. Fnatic went 0-3 on Thursday to finish 2-4.

EDward Gaming defeated C9 in 26 minutes and Fnatic in 30 minutes, both on red, before their loss to T1.

Also, C9 defeated Fnatic in 28 minutes on red.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups for the double-round-robin group stage, which runs through Sunday. All matches consist of a single map. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, with the third- and fourth-place sides in each group heading home.

The knockout stage is scheduled for Oct. 20-Nov. 5, with all matches best-of-five. The entire group stage and the quarterfinals are being held at New York’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The semifinals are set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the grand final will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Six matches are scheduled for Friday, all of them in Group B, which will finish play:

G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses vs. JD Gaming

DAMWON Gaming vs. G2

G2 vs. JD Gaming

Evil Geniuses vs. DAMWON Gaming

JD Gaming vs. DAMONWON Gaming

League of Legends World Championship group-stage standings

Group A

1. T1, 5-1

2. EDward Gaming, 4-2

3. Fnatic, 2-4

4. Cloud9, 1-5

Group B

1. JD Gaming, 3-0

2. DAMWON Gaming, 3-1

3. G2 Esports, 1-2

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-3

Group C

1. Rogue, 3-0

2. DRX, 2-1

3. Top Esports, 1-2

4. GAM Esports, 0-3

Group D

1. Royal Never Give Up, 3-0

2. Gen.G Esports, 2-1

3. CTBC Flying Oyster 1-2

4. 100 Thieves, 0-3

–Field Level Media

