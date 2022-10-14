ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres storm back to topple Senators, 4-1

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to lift the host Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

Craig Anderson made 35 saves to improve to 6-2-0 against his former team. Anderson, 41, is the Senators’ all-time leader in wins (202) and games played (435) by a goaltender.

Buffalo’s JJ Peterka scored his first goal while playing in his third career NHL game. Victor Olofsson sealed the victory by adding a pair of empty-net goals 15 seconds apart late in the third period.

The Sabres were victorious with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dawson Knox in attendance at KeyBank Arena. Allen was wearing a No. 89 Alex Tuch jersey.

Captain Brady Tkachuk scored midway into the first period and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves for the Senators.

Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson logged 22:21 of ice time in his NHL debut. Sanderson was the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Peterka exchanged a give-and-go with Dylan Cozens before beating Forsberg from point-blank range to allow Buffalo to forge a 1-1 draw at 4:31 of the second period.

The Sabres snapped that tie under three minutes later after Peyton Krebs’ centering feed from behind the net was converted by Dahlin. The goal by Dahlin was the first in his career against Ottawa and first in a season opener since Oct. 3, 2019, at Pittsburgh.

Anderson preserved the slim advantage after getting a piece of the shot by Tim Stutzle on a breakaway with 4:40 remaining in the second period. Stutzle received an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension last month.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom’s backhanded feed deep in his own zone set up Ottawa’s opening goal of the contest. Drake Batherson skated into the offensive end before setting up Tkachuk, who wired a shot from the slot that beat Anderson at 10:16 of the first period.

Tkachuk became the first Senators captain to record the team’s first goal of the season since Daniel Alfredsson accomplished the feat against the New York Rangers on Oct. 3, 2009.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

