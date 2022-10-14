Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
Cultic might be the year's grungiest retro FPS
This spiritual successor to '90s classic Blood delivers the goods. And the dynamite.
yankodesign.com
SOLID CRS-01 is a brutalist alternative to the future of motorcycles
It’s only natural for humans to dream of a better and brighter future, no matter what current realities would seem to imply. That’s why concept designs naturally portray ideal scenarios in design languages that appeal to current design trends, as if those would remain the same in the future. For future vehicles, that often translates to designs with smooth and pleasing curves, clean and clear surfaces, and often light or bright hues. Design trends and styles come and go, of course, and what may be en vogue today might not be fashionable in a decade or so. Clean, minimalist vehicles might not be the future we’ll be facing, and this limited edition motorcycle offers an alternative version, one that may seem rough and perhaps a little bit dystopian.
yankodesign.com
This eye candy superbike has a café racer persona fused with moto GP character
Striking the right balance of design awesomeness and functional practicality is hard for most automotive concept designs. Either they weigh in heavily for next-gen looks or inculcate features that can very remotely justify the design. Both ways, it’s not a win-win situation for readers seeking out future automobiles that’ll make the cut in real-life scenarios.
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
CNET
Meta's 'Horizon Worlds' Virtual Land Isn't Grabbing Users, Report Says
"An empty world is a sad world." That's reportedly one of the concerns expressed in an internal Meta document related to Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual land that's also the company's key metaverse offering for consumers. Internal documents including memos from employees show that Horizon Worlds isn't pulling in the number...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune
Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
dcnewsnow.com
“The Fastest Woman on Earth” trailer previews Jessi Combs’ quest to break the land speed record
Jessi Combs’ ultimately fatal quest to break world land speed records is now the subject of an HBO Max documentary. Called “The Fastest Woman on Earth,” it premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 20. Combs was killed in a crash Aug. 27, 2019 during a record...
yankodesign.com
Meta Quest Pro is an expensive gamble on the future of the metaverse
Although almost everyone still refers to it as Facebook, changing its official name to Meta shows just how much the company, or at least CEO Mark Zuckerberg, believes that the metaverse is the future not just of computing but also of social. After a few months of hype and buzz, some of the narratives around the metaverse have died down a bit. There is even news that Meta itself is taking a step back to reflect on its grand plans. That’s not to say that Meta has given up on those ambitions, though, and it is, in fact, making an even bigger gamble on that future. It has just launched a new mixed reality headset that aims to take the metaverse beyond games and entertainment, but it carries a rather high price that almost makes that dream even more unreachable for most people.
yankodesign.com
GMC reveals a custom VanMoof E-bike drop in the run up to its Sierra EV announcement next week
As the company approaches the launch date for its highly anticipated Sierra EV, GMC is partnering with livestream shopping platform NTWRK for a series of ‘drops’ or limited edition merchandise sales that include products, artwork, NFTs, and even a one-off custom version of the VanMoof electric bike, designed in collaboration with fashion designer Dao-Yi Chow. The Van Moof will exist as a single piece and can be bought during GMC and NTWRK’s Days of Drops event, which will be held on the 20th of October.
Autoblog
Best windshield wipers in 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
yankodesign.com
This alarm clock keeps track of time in a childlike, playful manner
For many people, alarm clocks are critical tools in making sure they’re on time or, at the very least, that they wake up on time. At the same time, however (no pun intended), these devices are often seen in a negative manner and are even portrayed as something most people will smash up first thing in the morning. It doesn’t have to be that way, of course, and sometimes all it takes is changing the way a thing looks to change the way people approach them. This alarm clock and timer in one, for example, looks less like a typical clock and more like a miniature arcade cabinet, reminding people not to take everything too seriously and to inject a bit of play into their lives.
Cult of Mac
Apple Arcade collection of classic games keeps growing
Apple Arcade subscribers can now enjoy The Gardens Between+, which challenges player to solve puzzles by manipulating time. It’s a classic title joining Apple’s game service. In recent weeks, Gris+, Gin Rummy Classic+ and Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ also joined Apple Arcade. Many classic games join Apple Arcade.
yankodesign.com
Maven’s brutalist wristwatch highlights beauty in simplicity with its ‘raw and honest’ design
Time might be fluid, but Brut by Maven gives it a rigid, almost cold appearance. Named after Brutalism, the architectural style that emerged in the 1950s, the Brut watch echoes a level of raw simplicity that feels incredibly honest. Like a person that doesn’t mince their words, and says exactly how they feel, the watch is all about being ‘Brutally honest & brutally simple’.
dexerto.com
Nintendo freezes Switch Sports online service after repeated crashes
Nintendo has temporarily disabled online services for Switch Sports after the most recent update caused repeated crashes before matches. Earlier this year, Nintendo followed up its best-selling video game, Wii Sports, with a spiritual successor for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Sports allowed players to challenge friends locally and online...
otakuusamagazine.com
Final World Champion Battle Looms in Pokémon Anime Trailer
It’s almost time to decide the Pokémon World Champion, and if you don’t mind some spoilers for episodes currently airing in Japan, the ongoing Pokémon TV anime is here to hype up the finals. Check out the latest below as Ash prepares to take on Leon to decide who reigns supreme in the world of Pokémon battles.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up! Turn your bad day upside down in New Tales from the Borderlands. Read on to find out more about New Tales from the Borderlands, its release date, gameplay, and story. New Tales from the Borderlands release date: October...
Road & Track
The 10 Best HDTV Antennas for Free Channel-Surfing
An HDTV antenna will allow you to capture popular channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox (among others) in high definition for free. This roundup includes several highly rated indoor and outdoor antennas for every budget. Imagine never having to pay for cable TV again. It's totally possible with...
Comments / 0