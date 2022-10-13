ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney Has The Jokes About Julia Roberts' Iconic Laugh, But Gets Real About Her Best Quality

By Carly Levy
There’s a reason why Julia Roberts’ best movies have been her rom-coms . She possesses a vibrant energy, has great chemistry with her male leads, and has that infectious laugh of hers. After coming out of her rom-com retirement , she next co-stars with George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise where we’ll see the same chemistry they've shared in past movies like the Oceans trilogy . Knowing her well, the 61-year-old actor has jokes about Julia Roberts’ iconic laugh and what he considers to be her best quality.

You may remember when Julia Roberts was in Pretty Woman and she stole the scene where Richard Gere’s character accidentally snaps a jewelry box responding with her memorable laugh. Fun Pretty Woman behind-the-scenes fact : did you know her laughter in the scene was genuine? This helped give audiences a real taste of Roberts' charm. In an interview with Access Hollywood , George Clooney spoke about what he thought of Roberts’ signature laugh:

I can describe it for you. It wakes me at night. It sears in my imagination. I’m sound asleep and I hear that laugh and I go [shivers]. Yeah… she’s got a good laugh.

George Clooney got to hear that laugh all over again when co-starring with Roberts in Ticket to Paradise . In fact, the two of them couldn’t stop laughing after having to do a kissing scene 80 times for the rom-com. Even the Michael Clayton star's wife, Amal Clooney, couldn’t believe it took so long . Considering these two have been friends for a long time and it’s been about six years since their last movie together, it could have been very awkward to suddenly go lip-to-lip after all of this time.

It reminds me of the time when Emma Watson and Rupert Grint awkwardly filmed their kiss scene for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 and did multiple takes because they couldn’t stop breaking. Laughing can definitely ruin what’s supposed to be a romantic moment on screen, but luckily the Oceans Eleven duo are good friends in real life.

Access Hollywood also revealed the message that is brought out in Ticket to Paradise is about not leaving the good stuff for later. This allowed The Descendants star to reveal what he thought his thoughts on Julia Roberts' positive qualities:

You’re also really good. I mean, it’s funny, but you’re really good at actually wherever you are, you celebrate it and you enjoy it and you have fun. I think it’s a very good quality because you don’t waste time. You don’t waste it with your family, you don’t waste it with your friends. That’s the last nice thing I’ll say.

That’s absolutely true, as the Pretty Woman star has stated before that acting was her dream come true, but not her only dream . She’s proud of the life she’s built with her husband, cameraman Daniel Moder, and their three kids. But don’t think the wheels of her movie success train have stopped as she’ll be starring and co-producing the upcoming movie Leave the World Behind. Originally, she was going to reteam with Denzel Washington , but Moonlight ’s Mahershala Ali will be starring instead. As exciting as it would have been to see another dynamic duo reunite, I’m confident she’ll have great chemistry with Ali as she has with her other male leads.

As much as George Clooney loves Julia Roberts’ iconic laugh, his favorite quality of hers is her lease on life. No wonder the Mystic Pizza actress wanted to film with Clooney so much . Throughout their Access Hollywood interview, you could see the fun the two of them have with each other as well as their inside jokes and snappy banter. It’s always a breath of fresh air to see co-stars being so close.

You can see their loving chemistry in Ticket to Paradise in theaters on October 21.

