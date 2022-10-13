Read full article on original website
NPR
News brief: China's priorities, Senate candidates debate, student debt relief
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Through interpreter) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China now officially begins. The 20th Party Congress is happening this week. And it's going to set the tone for policy for the coming years, reshuffle senior officials and very likely give leader Xi Jinping another five years at the helm.
NPR
Russia's nuclear arsenal is huge, but will Putin use it?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled that he might be willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Speaking on CNN last week, President Biden warned that to do so would risk escalation. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Miscalculation could occur. No one can be sure what would happen,...
NPR
What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several female activists of Iranian descent who are advocating for human rights and regime change, amid the ongoing protest movement in Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran? Secretary of State Antony...
Editorial: China policy U-turn
The Biden Administration has made one of the most sweeping policy U-turns in recent history. After giving China most-favored nation-trade status and opening the door for inclusion in the World Trade Organization the U.S. has all but declared economic war with China. The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced rules meant to deny China access to advanced computer chips or the equipment and expertise to make semiconductors on their own. This once unlikely act was necessary because of China’s increasingly aggressive military threats to the island of Taiwan. Advanced computer chips are the key to high-tech military hardware. With China announcing itself as a potential adversary, it is foolish to provide them with the components needed for the most lethal weapons. Read more Blade editorials
NPR
What we know about the days of chaos behind the walls of Tehran's Evin prison
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: The prison is on the outskirts of the capital city, Tehran, and holds hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners, including American nationals and protesters who've been arrested during the recent antigovernment demonstrations over women's rights. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been following all this and joins us now from Istanbul.
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Beijing wants to seize Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously considered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction. "We've seen a very different China emerge in recent years under Xi Jinping's leadership," Blinken told a forum at Stanford University with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.
NPR
The Communist Party congress will set the tone for China's next 5 years
What can a meeting in China tell us about the direction of the second-largest economy in the world? The ruling Communist Party there is holding its 20th party congress this week. This meeting will set the tone for policy for the coming years, reshuffle senior officials, and very likely, it will give leader Xi Jinping another five years at the helm. NPR's John Ruwitch joins us now from Beijing, where he is following all of this.
NPR
It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races
Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Tonight in Ohio, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan meets Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance on the debate stage....
LAURA INGRAHAM: The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats
Laura Ingraham discusses the growing number of independent voters that are moving to back the GOP as midterms approach on "The Ingraham Angle."
NPR
Why a third term for Xi Jinping could mean uncertainty for China
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Yun Sun, Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, about Xi Jinping and the Party Congress. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Xi Jinping is on the verge of achieving what was once fairly unexpected. Days...
NPR
Protestor in Iran's Kurdish region describes government crackdown
As protests in Iran continue into their fifth week, we hear from a protester in the country's Kurdish region where the government has been violently cracking down on dissent. As we mentioned elsewhere in the program, a fatal fire broke out in a notorious prison in Iran, where hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners are housed. The fire took place against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests throughout the country. The Tehran prosecutor said the two were not related. Those protests began five weeks ago when a 22-year-old woman died while in the custody of the country's morality police. And the protests in her home province of Kurdistan have been intense. So, too, has the government's crackdown. We have been in contact with a protester in Sanandaj - that's the capital of the Kurdistan province. We'll identify her only by the first initial of her name, D., to protect her safety.
NPR
What to know about Xi Jinping, the man at the center of China's politics
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rana Mitter, professor of the modern China's history and politics at the University of Oxford, about President Xi. Now we want to turn our attention to the central figure in Chinese politics, President Xi Jinping. As we just heard, he is almost certain to secure a third term as president and leader of China's powerful Communist Party. The significance of that cannot be overstated. China has the world's largest population, the world's second biggest economy and a powerful military. And that means China - and, by extension and through his own efforts, President Xi himself - is a huge player in global politics. So that means his choices matter when it comes to addressing climate change, promoting trade and managing global conflicts. To get a better sense of President Xi and his ambitions, we reached out to Rana Mitter. He is a professor of the history and politics of modern China at Oxford University. When we spoke earlier today, I asked how Xi Jinping was able to rise to the top of China's massive Communist Party.
NPR
At least four dead and 60 injured in fire at Iran's Evin prison
At least four people have died, and more than 60 were injured in a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, where political prisoners are held. In Iran, the state news agency is reporting that a fire at Tehran's Evin Prison killed four inmates and left more than 60 injured. The agency says the four died of smoke inhalation. The prison is known to house political prisoners as well as anti-government activists. And the deadly incident comes amid nationwide protests against the Iranian regime. NPR's Peter Kenyon is following the story from Istanbul and joins us. Good morning.
NPR
Interior Secretary Haaland is documenting abuse in federal Indian boarding schools
A South Dakota reservation is the third stop on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's listening tour to acknowledge suffering caused by government-backed boarding schools for Native Americans. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in South Dakota over the weekend to hear more stories from Native American elders...
NPR
China Announces Its Priorities, Debates in Hot Senate Races, Student Debt Forgiveness
China reveals its priorities for the next five years. Biden-bashing crosses the aisle in Senate debates. And some of those the student loan forgiveness plan was supposed to help most are shut out.
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading
NPR
Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting to chose their next leadership
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: This is what we get to see of the party congress, unveiled to us at the very end - usually a line of seven men who form the next top echelon of Communist Party leadership. They're called the Politburo Standing Committee. And it's this group that makes all the big decisions in China for the next five years. What we do not see is how they were chosen.
NPR
Many Americans struggle to get food. Inflation is making it worse
New numbers released this week show prices are still rising, and you probably don't need us to tell you that that includes prices for food. It was against that backdrop that the Biden administration recently convened a summit on hunger, nutrition and health. It was the first such effort in decades, and it's part of a push to marshal both government and philanthropic resources toward ending hunger and food insecurity in America. We wanted to hear more about what such an effort would actually take, so we called Tambra Raye Stevenson. She is the CEO and founder of WANDA. That's a nonprofit aimed at supporting advocacy around food security. Tambra Raye Stevenson, thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
In Montana House race, Republican candidate Ryan Zinke struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
Montana is 1 of 6 states adding seats in the U.S. House of Representatives this year due to population growth. More voters identify as Republicans than Democrats. But the GOP candidate in this race has to live down his bumpy time in the Trump administration in order to win. Montana Public Radio's Shaylee Ragar reports.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Former conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison formally recognized West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2018, although the Australian embassy remained in Tel Aviv.
