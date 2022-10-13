ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

gwen phillips
4d ago

Walker definitely want have a Bible if he do he’ll hold it upside down like loser trump did. Both couldn’t recite one verse. On the other hand pastor warnock if he have one he would know how to hold it

Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?

Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar.
GEORGIA STATE

