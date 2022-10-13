It’s the most exciting but dreaded time of the year again—Halloween. For most college students, Halloween means that you’re either fully prepared with three different costumes or stuck with an overheated laptop and too many costume websites pulled up. If you are still clueless about what to dress up as, here are some of my tips to help make the process of crafting the perfect costume for Halloweekend less stressful.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO