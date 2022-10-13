ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
radio7media.com

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
ALABAMA STATE
rocketcitynow.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month

ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Troy University to waive application fee during virtual open house

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will waive its application fee for a brief period at the end of October as it hosts a virtual Worldwide Open House for prospective students. The waiver will run from Oct. 26-29 during the open house, which will include details on Troy’s admissions process,...
TROY, AL
AL.com

Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications

Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama Democratic Party debates changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democrats from across Alabama gathered in the capital city Saturday for the second day of the Alabama Democrats Conference semiannual meeting. This year, the group held their meeting in conjunction with the Alabama Democratic Party, which gave the party a chance to vote on changes to their bylaws.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
southeastagnet.com

2023 Hemp Applications Now Being Accepted in Alabama

Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities can now apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). Applications are now being accepted online only through the Kelly Registration System. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

ADOC inmate work stoppages end at facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced on Monday that all inmate work stoppages at facilities have ended. According to ADOC, all facilities will return to normal operations with regular meal service, regular inmate movement and inmate programs. The work stoppages began on Sept. 26. ADOC...
ALABAMA STATE

