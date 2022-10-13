Read full article on original website
OPINION: Alabama Constitutional Amendment on ballot will help protect integrity of future elections
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco We are now less than thirty days to Alabama’s November 8th general elections. There will be a lot of statewide and local races for voters to choose when they go to the polls. However, down the ballot, after the candidates for office, there are also […]
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
Alabama has 86 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Several local school districts fall short when it comes to high-speed internet access.
Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month
ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
Troy University to waive application fee during virtual open house
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will waive its application fee for a brief period at the end of October as it hosts a virtual Worldwide Open House for prospective students. The waiver will run from Oct. 26-29 during the open house, which will include details on Troy’s admissions process,...
Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications
Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Alabama Democratic Party debates changes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democrats from across Alabama gathered in the capital city Saturday for the second day of the Alabama Democrats Conference semiannual meeting. This year, the group held their meeting in conjunction with the Alabama Democratic Party, which gave the party a chance to vote on changes to their bylaws.
Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
Alabama attorney general demands documents from Birmingham Water Works Board on finances, officers
The state attorney general’s office is reportedly demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over several documents on the organization’s finances, among other records. Olivia Martin, chief of the Consumer Interest Division for Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office, ordered the embattled board to send her documents showing the...
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
Debate surrounding bylaws at Alabama Democrats’ convention ends in walkout
The second day of the Alabama Democratic Party’s statewide convention in Montgomery ended abruptly with a large group of committee members walking out after a debate over proposed changes to the organization’s bylaws. A draft proposal for new bylaws has been circulating throughout the party — some members...
Alabama Democrats discuss November elections, Randy Kelley addresses Tuberville controversy
Before kicking off a day of workshops preparing for the upcoming November election, Alabama Democratic Party Chair Randy Kelley took a moment to address Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s recent comments regarding “reparation.”. “I would say that he’s suffering from a sick sociology, from a faulty psychology emanating from a...
2023 Hemp Applications Now Being Accepted in Alabama
Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities can now apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). Applications are now being accepted online only through the Kelly Registration System. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380...
ADOC inmate work stoppages end at facilities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced on Monday that all inmate work stoppages at facilities have ended. According to ADOC, all facilities will return to normal operations with regular meal service, regular inmate movement and inmate programs. The work stoppages began on Sept. 26. ADOC...
Local social security recipient reacts to biggest increase in 40 years
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — Smitty Smith, is one of the one million social security recipients in the state of Alabama happy to hear she will have extra dollars on her monthly check starting in January of next year. “I think it’s wonderful because we got older people whose husband...
