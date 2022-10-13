ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect

(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies

In the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial, Monday the man the defense says is guilty testified. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. The trial centered around John Olvera Monday - the man the defense argues is responsible The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Cold Case Solved – Borrego Springs

On March 21, 1994, 72-year-old Claire “Kay” Holman was found murdered in her home located in the 700 block of Tilting T Drive in Borrego Springs. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. An extensive investigation was performed to identify a suspect.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say 2-Month-Old Killed by Mother

Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge Monday. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter. The infant suffered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City

Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.  Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – Vista Victim identified

On October 13, 2022, an autopsy was completed. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia. The preliminary cause of death is pending and the manner of death is homicide. A suspect has been identified in this case, but that information is being withheld for investigative reasons at this...
FALLBROOK, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspected Serial Killer of 6 Arrested at Traffic Stop in Stockton

Police in Stockton said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California. Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while he was driving in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA

