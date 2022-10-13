The Coyotes' 2022-23 NHL season has already gotten underway, however the Arizona faithful have yet to see the team play at home in the desert. We are heading into the second week of the season, and the Coyotes still have four more games to go before playing at home. The team is in its first season temporarily playing at Arizona State University's new multipurpose facility, Mullet Arena, which has caused the club to spend a lot more time on the road than other squads.

