Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are the Coyotes playing so many away games? Arizona kicks off 2022-23 season with six-game road trip
The Coyotes' 2022-23 NHL season has already gotten underway, however the Arizona faithful have yet to see the team play at home in the desert. We are heading into the second week of the season, and the Coyotes still have four more games to go before playing at home. The team is in its first season temporarily playing at Arizona State University's new multipurpose facility, Mullet Arena, which has caused the club to spend a lot more time on the road than other squads.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles' Darius Slay gifts Cooper Rush interception ball to Meek Mill during 'Sunday Night Football'
Few athletes have embraced their home cities in recent years quite like Darius Slay. The Eagles' shutdown corner is not only locking opposition's top wideouts down, but Slay is also taking the "City of Brotherly Love" moniker to heart. Last month, Slay gifted a ball to the Sixers' James Harden...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Khris Middleton out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks forward
The Bucks will be missing a key piece to begin the 2022-23 season. In July, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return. Middleton last played for the Bucks in Game 2 of the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Return of midges in Cleveland? Revisiting the 2007 Yankees vs. Indians bug game starring Joba Chamberlain
The Guardians and Yankees have a lengthy playoff history. The 2022 postseason marks the fourth time they've seen each other since 2007, when Cleveland won in four games in the ALDS. It is also the 15-year anniversary of the midges. Fans of both teams recall when insects blighted out Progressive...
ng-sportingnews.com
Padres vs. Phillies schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 NLCS games
To call the 2022 National League Championship Series pandemonium would be underselling it. Those who watched the NLDS wins for the Padres and Phillies saw Petco Park and Citizens Bank Park absolutely rocking, as both teams captured upset wins over the Dodgers and Braves in just four games. Now they move out of the divisional series -- and their divisions -- to play in an NL West vs. NL East showdown.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. Eagles final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia hold off Dallas to move to 6-0
The Eagles moved to 6-0 for the first time in 18 years with a 26-17 win over the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." After a dull, scoreless first quarter, Philadelphia exploded in the second with 20 consecutive points. It continued a theme for the Eagles, who have outscored their opponents 112-27 in second quarters this season.
Comments / 0