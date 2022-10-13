ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are the Coyotes playing so many away games? Arizona kicks off 2022-23 season with six-game road trip

The Coyotes' 2022-23 NHL season has already gotten underway, however the Arizona faithful have yet to see the team play at home in the desert. We are heading into the second week of the season, and the Coyotes still have four more games to go before playing at home. The team is in its first season temporarily playing at Arizona State University's new multipurpose facility, Mullet Arena, which has caused the club to spend a lot more time on the road than other squads.
Padres vs. Phillies schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 NLCS games

To call the 2022 National League Championship Series pandemonium would be underselling it. Those who watched the NLDS wins for the Padres and Phillies saw Petco Park and Citizens Bank Park absolutely rocking, as both teams captured upset wins over the Dodgers and Braves in just four games. Now they move out of the divisional series -- and their divisions -- to play in an NL West vs. NL East showdown.
