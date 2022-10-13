ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction

What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere. They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put Polis on the defensive throughout the debate — a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy — that occurred at a crucial moment of the election season, just before voters start getting...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

The Smallest 'Mall' in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado

The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
RETAIL
nbc11news.com

Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

5 great ways for seniors to get outside in Colorado

At any age, there are huge benefits to fitting outdoor recreation into your schedule. "The physiological response to being outside in nature is real, and it's measurable," said Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the USDA Forest Service's Northern Research Station in a statement last year. "There are many...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

