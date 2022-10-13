Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
See Inside a Real-Life Furry Convention in Colorado
You may or may not be familiar with the term, "furry," but if not, it has nothing to do with actual animals. You may or may not also be aware that there is an annual furry convention right here in Colorado called DenFur and, no pun intended, it's pretty wild.
Rocky Mountain National Park Lifts Timed Entry Permit Requirement
For months, you've needed to make a reservation in order to visit Rocky Mountain National Park - but not anymore; Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) has officially lifted its timed entry permit requirement. As of Tuesday, Oct. 11, timed entry permits are no longer required to enter Rocky Mountain National...
Tasty + Delicious! Voodoo Doughnuts Announces New Store Opening In Colorado
One of the most popular doughnut shops in the U.S. is expanding with a new location in Colorado. According to a post from Voodoo Doughnuts, the famous chain of doughnut shops has decided to open a new location in Boulder, Colorado. What Are Voodoo Doughnuts?. Voodoo Doughnuts is a donut...
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
Redlands Cul-De-Sac Offers 360 Views of Grand Junction, Colorado
We're headed down Broadway to the Redlands to check out another Colorado dream home located in the Redlands neighborhood. This Grand Junction home at 338 Butte Court sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac next to undeveloped land. This means extra privacy out by the pool. Where is Butte...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction
What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere. They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
This Spooky Colorado Haunted Halloween Pop-up Bar Is A Must Visit
Just in time for Halloween in Colorado, there's a new Haunted Mansion pop-up bar to help get you in the spirit. What makes this place so "haunted?" Haunted Mansion Pop-Up Bar In Colorado For Halloween. Fall means many things around Colorado, but one of the best, besides the chill weather...
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put Polis on the defensive throughout the debate — a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy — that occurred at a crucial moment of the election season, just before voters start getting...
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
The Smallest ‘Mall’ in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado
The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
Proposition 126: Should Colorado restaurants be allowed to sell to-go cocktails forever?
DENVER | During the pandemic, the ability to order a couple to-go margaritas with your takeout dinner helped boost Colorado restaurant’s revenues at a time when restrictions on in-person dining devastated local eateries and their staff. That ends in July 2025. Proposition 126 would keep it going. It would...
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
Where You’ll Find Western Colorado’s Most Amazing Chandelier
You're looking directly up at what has to be one of the most amazing chandeliers in Western Colorado. Where in the Grand Junction area will you find this?. Would you believe this unbelievable fixture can be found in what is pretty much a barn along the Colorado River?. Hanging Out...
5 great ways for seniors to get outside in Colorado
At any age, there are huge benefits to fitting outdoor recreation into your schedule. "The physiological response to being outside in nature is real, and it's measurable," said Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the USDA Forest Service's Northern Research Station in a statement last year. "There are many...
