FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in MassachusettsThe Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts Daily
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Michael T. Ingersoll, 55
WILMINGTON, MA — Michael T. Ingersoll, otherwise known as Inksy, of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 55 surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was born on April 24, 1967, in Lowell....
Wilmington Apple
Enjoy A Free Night Of Clean Comedy With Wilmington’s Steve Bjork At Middle School On October 21
WILMINGTON, MA — Steve Bjork will be on stage with his Comedy Show this Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium (25 Carter Lane). Admission is free. All are welcome. Wilmington’s native son Steve Bjork is well-known on the Boston comedy scene as well...
Wilmington Apple
WHS Lamplighters Drama Guild Presents ‘PUFFS’ On November 3-5
WILMINGTON, MA — This November, the Wilmington High School Lamplighters Guild invites you to attend their production of “PUFFS, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. “For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 17, 2022: ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception At Library; Caregivers Support Group At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 17, 2022:. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm at Deming Way. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Historical...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s Abundant Life To Hold School Open House On October 19
WILMINGTON, MA — Visit with the Admissions team at Abundant Life (173 Church Street) during its Fall Preview Day on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 8:30am to 11:30am. Families will spend time observing classrooms and get all their questions answered. Visiting the campus is the best way to know...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Need Help With Your Heating Bill? Fuel Assistance Program Begins November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Community Teamwork, Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is available to new applicants starting November 1, 2022. Any Wilmington resident 60 years or older who is in need of fuel assistance should contact the Elderly Services Department at 978-657-7595. Wilmington residents who applied last year and...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Teen To Organize Halloween Event On October 21 For Kids Who Have Difficulty Going Trick Or Treating
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington 14-year-old Tessa Labrecque is organizing a free Trick or Treat event for children with autism on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4pm to 6:30pm, at the Friendship Lodge (32 Church Street). “I created the Step Up Trick or Treat Night after reading a story of...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON VOTES: Voting Early In The State Election? See What The Ballot Looks Like
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Town Clerk’s Office recently uploaded to its website a sample of the ballot that Wilmington voters will use when voting early or absentee in this year’s State Election. View the sample ballot HERE. Early Voting will be conducted in Town Hall Auditorium...
