OBITUARY: Michael T. Ingersoll, 55

WILMINGTON, MA — Michael T. Ingersoll, otherwise known as Inksy, of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 55 surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was born on April 24, 1967, in Lowell....
WHS Lamplighters Drama Guild Presents ‘PUFFS’ On November 3-5

WILMINGTON, MA — This November, the Wilmington High School Lamplighters Guild invites you to attend their production of “PUFFS, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. “For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 17, 2022: ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception At Library; Caregivers Support Group At Senior Center

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 17, 2022:. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm at Deming Way. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Historical...
Wilmington’s Abundant Life To Hold School Open House On October 19

WILMINGTON, MA — Visit with the Admissions team at Abundant Life (173 Church Street) during its Fall Preview Day on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 8:30am to 11:30am. Families will spend time observing classrooms and get all their questions answered. Visiting the campus is the best way to know...
