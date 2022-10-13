ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 14, 2022: Sold Out Concert At Library; Zumba At Senior Center

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 17, 2022: ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception At Library; Caregivers Support Group At Senior Center

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 17, 2022:. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm at Deming Way. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Historical...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s Abundant Life To Hold School Open House On October 19

WILMINGTON, MA — Visit with the Admissions team at Abundant Life (173 Church Street) during its Fall Preview Day on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 8:30am to 11:30am. Families will spend time observing classrooms and get all their questions answered. Visiting the campus is the best way to know...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years

SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
SALEM, MA
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / the Seacoast: Puddle Dock Restaurant

Located next to historic Strawbery Banke, Puddle Dock Restaurant offers “modern Colonial fare” in a building rich with character. According to owner Ryan Lent, the 1960s building was initially constructed for the New York World’s Fair as an example of a classic general store. “The beams are from a 1700s Dover farmhouse,” he explains. “Many of the other materials are vintage as well. Because it goes so well with the neighborhood, we have kept the décor understated, showcasing the beauty of this unique structure.”
PORTSMOUTH, NH
BC Heights

Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck

The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Boston Public Market lands new location at Logan International Airport

BOSTON — Boston Public Market is opening a new location Tuesday inside Logan International Airport. The new marketplace at Terminal C will feature several vendors, including Beantown Pastrami, Fresh Eats, Market Bagel, Mother Juice and Red's Best. The airport said the marketplace will offer "a refreshing pause for busy...
BOSTON, MA
John Palfrey

Andover Inn prepares to reopen in mid-November

Following a more than two-year suspension of operations during the pandemic, the Andover Inn will return to its original purpose as a nationally recognized historic inn on the campus of Phillips Academy. The inn will start welcoming members of the public back through its doors on November 14, 2022. For reservations or to inquire about future events, call (978) 775-4900.
ANDOVER, MA
PhillyBite

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man

The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
thelocalne.ws

Car goes for a swim

IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
IPSWICH, MA

