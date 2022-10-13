5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 14, 2022: Sold Out Concert At Library; Zumba At Senior Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in MassachusettsThe Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts Daily
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 17, 2022: ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception At Library; Caregivers Support Group At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 17, 2022:. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm at Deming Way. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Historical...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s Abundant Life To Hold School Open House On October 19
WILMINGTON, MA — Visit with the Admissions team at Abundant Life (173 Church Street) during its Fall Preview Day on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 8:30am to 11:30am. Families will spend time observing classrooms and get all their questions answered. Visiting the campus is the best way to know...
Wilmington Apple
Enjoy A Free Night Of Clean Comedy With Wilmington’s Steve Bjork At Middle School On October 21
WILMINGTON, MA — Steve Bjork will be on stage with his Comedy Show this Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium (25 Carter Lane). Admission is free. All are welcome. Wilmington’s native son Steve Bjork is well-known on the Boston comedy scene as well...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Teen To Organize Halloween Event On October 21 For Kids Who Have Difficulty Going Trick Or Treating
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington 14-year-old Tessa Labrecque is organizing a free Trick or Treat event for children with autism on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4pm to 6:30pm, at the Friendship Lodge (32 Church Street). “I created the Step Up Trick or Treat Night after reading a story of...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from October 9, 2022 to October 16, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Select Board receives Eagle Scout, updates on mental health and RMLD by Lizzy Hill. Updates on town hall/school admin and senior...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Need Help With Your Heating Bill? Fuel Assistance Program Begins November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Community Teamwork, Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is available to new applicants starting November 1, 2022. Any Wilmington resident 60 years or older who is in need of fuel assistance should contact the Elderly Services Department at 978-657-7595. Wilmington residents who applied last year and...
Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years
SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / the Seacoast: Puddle Dock Restaurant
Located next to historic Strawbery Banke, Puddle Dock Restaurant offers “modern Colonial fare” in a building rich with character. According to owner Ryan Lent, the 1960s building was initially constructed for the New York World’s Fair as an example of a classic general store. “The beams are from a 1700s Dover farmhouse,” he explains. “Many of the other materials are vintage as well. Because it goes so well with the neighborhood, we have kept the décor understated, showcasing the beauty of this unique structure.”
BC Heights
Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck
The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
communityadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
Coyotes surrounded a person walking their dog north of Boston over the weekend but were apparently scared off by police cruisers that arrived to help, authorities said.
WCVB
Boston Public Market lands new location at Logan International Airport
BOSTON — Boston Public Market is opening a new location Tuesday inside Logan International Airport. The new marketplace at Terminal C will feature several vendors, including Beantown Pastrami, Fresh Eats, Market Bagel, Mother Juice and Red's Best. The airport said the marketplace will offer "a refreshing pause for busy...
John Palfrey
Andover Inn prepares to reopen in mid-November
Following a more than two-year suspension of operations during the pandemic, the Andover Inn will return to its original purpose as a nationally recognized historic inn on the campus of Phillips Academy. The inn will start welcoming members of the public back through its doors on November 14, 2022. For reservations or to inquire about future events, call (978) 775-4900.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON VOTES: Voting Early In The State Election? See What The Ballot Looks Like
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Town Clerk’s Office recently uploaded to its website a sample of the ballot that Wilmington voters will use when voting early or absentee in this year’s State Election. View the sample ballot HERE. Early Voting will be conducted in Town Hall Auditorium...
PhillyBite
The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
thelocalne.ws
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
Comments / 0