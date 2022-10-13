5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 14, 2022: Sold Out Concert At Library; Zumba At Senior Center

Located next to historic Strawbery Banke, Puddle Dock Restaurant offers “modern Colonial fare” in a building rich with character. According to owner Ryan Lent, the 1960s building was initially constructed for the New York World’s Fair as an example of a classic general store. “The beams are from a 1700s Dover farmhouse,” he explains. “Many of the other materials are vintage as well. Because it goes so well with the neighborhood, we have kept the décor understated, showcasing the beauty of this unique structure.”

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO