Grizzlies follow two-loss streak with commanding preseason win against Pistons

Two straight disappointing results sparked wonder as to why the Grizzlies haven’t looked quite like themselves this preseason.

On Thursday, Memphis eased those previous concerns with a commanding 126-111 victory in Detroit over the Pistons.

Coach Taylor Jenkins trotted the starters out there one more time. While most teams will rest up in their preseason finale, Memphis let its core group play it out.

The choice paid off almost immediately. Star point guard Ja Morant dropped in 31 points and the starters combined to score 64 in a game that wasn’t close for long.

The Grizzlies led by 14 in the first quarter and shot 40.7% from the floor before the break. Their defense disrupted the Pistons throughout, forcing 19 turnovers and limiting them to 39% shooting.

When Jenkins removed his starters from the game with 2:55 to play in the third quarter, Memphis led by 12 points. Detroit never cut it to single digits from there.

Bane keeps it rolling

After pouring in 33 points on Tuesday night against Orlando, Bane continued his strong preseason with 16 two days later. And it hasn’t been all about triples for the sharpshooter.

Bane has scored it well from all levels in his last two contests, making seven interior shots against Orlando and six against Detroit.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, defends on Oct. 13, 2022, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

That’s a particularly encouraging sign for the Grizzlies, who have opted to make him the primary scorer with the second unit alongside Tyus Jones. When Morant is out of the game, Memphis needs more help with shot-creation and ball movement. Bane’s improved driving ability should help in both of those areas, and continue offensive momentum even when the most dynamic player is off the floor.

Bane’s range should also help reduce mid-range attempts, which Jenkins is trying to limit this season in favor of a more analytically-smart offense that emphasizes 3-pointers and layups.

Old friends, new friends

Before the game, Ja Morant made sure to link up with an old friend, former Grizzlies assistant coach Niele Ivey. The two built a strong relationship in her short time with the organization before leaving to become the head coach of Notre Dame women’s basketball.

Why was Ivey at this one? Because her son, Jaden Ivey, who views Morant as a brother figure, was selected with the No. 5 overall by Detroit in July.

Morant got the best of the rookie, as to be expected. He welcomed his friend to the NBA in the first quarter by blocking his 3-point shot, then racing to the other end of the floor for an open dunk.

That was his third-best highlight of the night, behind this:

And this:

Adams heads to the back

But all the good news comes with some bad.

While trying to pick up a loose ball in a crowded paint area, Pistons guard Corey Joseph fell into the leg of Grizzlies center Steven Adams sending him to the floor.

When Adams got up he walked very slowly, and went straight to the locker room. He didn’t return to the game in the second half, and spent a long time in the locker room before returning to the bench.

The Grizzlies labeled the injury as a sore neck.