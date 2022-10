Right before halftime in Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bucs were trailing 10-6, which had Tom Brady seeing red. A angered Brady, 45 — who has been dealing with his team amid his ongoing tension with his wife, Gisele Bundchen — approached the bench where the offensive linemen were sitting and tore into them. “You are so much better than the way you’re f-cking playing,” he yelled at his teammate. While the audio, captured by Fox Sports, didn’t catch all of what Tom said, it did sound like he told his fellow Bucs that they’d “get your f-cking ass kicked” if they continued to play like that.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO