The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin. Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.

EAGLE PASS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO