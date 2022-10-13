ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth Found Hidden in Pumpkins at the Texas Border

The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin. Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.
EAGLE PASS, TX
