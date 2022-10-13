Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth Found Hidden in Pumpkins at the Texas Border
The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin. Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
Volunteers build brand new playset, paint mosaic in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Children in Uvalde have a new playset, a freshly-painted basketball court and new benches at DeLeon Park thanks to the help of volunteers and a nonprofit organization, KABOOM!. Ashley Rodriguez grew up right across the street from DeLeon Park. She said over the years, the park...
